Barnes was in the thick of it, and oftentimes and toward the middle part of the season, he looked spent. He made seven appearances out of the bullpen from June 15-26, tossing six innings, and by the end of the month, his ERA ballooned to 4.93. The Sox gave him a bit of a breather in July. He made just 10 appearances (eight innings) and they were usually just in spots, facing a batter or two.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Matt Barnes has it all mapped out and is prepared for the season. Last year, the Sox had to use their bullpen a ton to overcome the starters’ struggles to start the season followed by their injuries to end it.

This season carries the same feel as the end of last year. The Sox are without starters, making Barnes and the bullpen’s durability even more important.

“With the work we put in during the offseason, I’m prepared to throw 80 games,” Barnes said. “I’m going into this season ready to throw 80 games. And if I mentally prepare myself to throw 80 games and physically prepare myself to throw 80 games then we’re going to be all right.

Barnes tied his career-high in appearances last season (70), so getting to 80 games would be a significant jump but something that might not be a stretch considering where the team is. On Friday against the Atlanta Braves, Barnes worked 1⅓ innings. He didn’t allow a run and struck out three.

“I feel really good,” Barnes said. “I felt my fastball had good ride on it. Command has to get a little bit better. It’s still early.” Barnes implemented a changeup into his fastball-curveball mix and plans on using it more this season. He said that was the one pitch he focused on the most during his outing. When dominant, Barnes has lights-out stuff. He’s still building himself up, preparing his arm and body for the potential heavy workload ahead.

“I’ve kind of collected a lot [of innings] over the last four years,” Barnes said. “I kind of know where my threshold’s at, where it has been and how to continue to push that threshold and move forward.”

A push on the bases

The Red Sox want to push the envelope a bit on the bases this spring. When the game calls for them to be aggressive, they want to utilize it. You saw it on a double steal in Friday’s game against the Atlanta Braves. In the top of the first Sox top prospect Jarren Duran swiped second, forcing Braves catcher Cole Flowers to throw down to second. The Sox’ Nick Longhi then took off from third and slid safely across the plate.

That time it worked.

You saw it again Thursday against the Houston Astros. Michael Chavis gambled in the second inning and attempted to steal third, but was tagged out for the second out of the inning.

That time, it didn’t work, but, according to manager Ron Roenicke that’s OK.

“I’ve told these guys to try to push it when they can. It’s still pretty early,” he said Friday morning. “I’m hoping we can get more aggressive. But that’s how you learn. If you just go station to station, you’ll never figure out if you can go to the extra base. Obviously, during the season you don’t want to run into a lot of bad outs.”

With data playing a large part in the game, baseball is certainly a station-to-station sport now. The game is dictated by the homer more than ever. Analytics departments play the percentages, and unless you’re known for your speed — like a Duran — it’s best you stay put. But Roenicke said the team will test if they can use the steal to their advantage this spring.

“We’re going to try to do more of it. It doesn’t necessarily mean it goes into the season but it may. However good we can become allows me during the season to feel more confident in what a guy can do.”

The Sox stole 125 bags in 2018. But last season, they swiped just 68 of them. It was their lowest mark since 2014 (63).

There are different pitchers we’ll see that we know we have a chance to do it on,” Roenicke said. “Some other pitchers right away we’ll shut them down. Especially stealing third, I won’t give a guy a sign to steal third. It has to be, you have to get the right kind of jump to steal third. Second base is a little different.”

Playing for Germany

Shortstop Marco Cardoso, 20, is on Germany’s roster for the World Baseball Classic qualifying tournament in Arizona March 13-18. Cardoso, a native of Germany, was signed by the Red Sox in 2017 but has yet to play in a minor league game . . . Mitch Moreland (hamstring) is expected to DH Saturday. Andrew Benintendi (quad) came out of Thursday’s contest OK.

