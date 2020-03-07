As the longtime girls’ basketball coach at St. Mary’s of Lynn, Jeff Newhall has seemingly made an annual trek over to the Tsongas Center for the MIAA North final.

So much so, the coach joked after winning his Spartans had captured their second straight Division 3 North crown Saturday morning, “I think I’m going to try to get some nonleague games in here.”

Newhall is now 5-0 at Tsongas after St. Mary’s pulled away from Amebury, 59-44, in a rematch of the 2019 final. But Saturday’s game carried a far different cadence than when the two teams met two weeks ago, an 88-45 rout for the hosts at the Spartan Classic in Lynn.