As the longtime girls’ basketball coach at St. Mary’s of Lynn, Jeff Newhall has seemingly made an annual trek over to the Tsongas Center for the MIAA North final.
So much so, the coach joked after winning his Spartans had captured their second straight Division 3 North crown Saturday morning, “I think I’m going to try to get some nonleague games in here.”
Newhall is now 5-0 at Tsongas after St. Mary’s pulled away from Amebury, 59-44, in a rematch of the 2019 final. But Saturday’s game carried a far different cadence than when the two teams met two weeks ago, an 88-45 rout for the hosts at the Spartan Classic in Lynn.
Amesbury (20-3) came out aggressively against the Spartan press, and forced St. Mary’s into early foul trouble. Every time it looked like St. Mary’s was going to pull away, Amesbury made a run, closing the deficit to five at halftime. But that was a close as the Indians would come. St. Mary’s outscored Amesbury, 19-12, in the final frame.
Junior forward Maiya Bergdorf (14 points, 7 rebounds) and senior guard Olivia Matela (12 points) paced St. Mary’s (22-3), which will face South champion Rockland (22-2) in a state semifinal Wednesday at TD Garden (2 p.m.).
The Spartans move one step closer to getting back to the state final, where they fell by 17 to Western Mass power Hoosac Valley.
“We’ve had a history at St. Mary’s of playing well the year after a tough loss, and there’s nothing tougher than losing in a state final,” Newhall said. “I think these kids really got back to work, and fought every minute to get to this point.”
Allison Napoli had 12 points for Amesbury.