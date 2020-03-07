Elissa Cunane had 11 points for the Wolfpack, who'll face 22nd-ranked Florida State on Sunday. NC State (27-4) is looking for its first conference tournament championship since 1991; Florida State is seeking its first ever.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Aislinn Konig and Jada Boyd each scored 16 points, and No. 10 North Carolina State defeated Boston College, 82-75, on Saturday to reach the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game.

Emma Guy had 19 points and seven rebounds for Boston College, while Taylor Ortlepp added 14.

Boston College (20-12) knocked off Duke in the quarterfinals with a late run, and carried the momentum over the Saturday, jumping out to a 24-17 lead against NC State.

But the Wolfpack closed the half with a 31-6 run after making 7 of 13 3-pointers to take a commanding 48-30 lead into the locker room.

The Eagles trailed by as many as 22 in the fourth quarter before going to a full-court press. Boston College would trim the lead to seven with 9.2 seconds left, but couldn’t make up the entire deficit.

The Wolfpack continues to rely heavily on the 3-pointer.

They went 13 of 13 from beyond the arc to open the game last weekend against Virginia. On Saturday, six different players made 3s for NC State, led by Konig with four.

The outside game opened up the lane and the Wolfpack were able to find cutters for easy baskets.