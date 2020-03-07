The Eagles (20-11) were trailing, 77-70, with 4:35 remaining when Soule scored on a jumper in the paint, then hit a step-back jumper and added a driving layup off a Duke turnover which she converted into a three-point play that knotted the game at 77-77 two minutes later.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Taylor Soule scored 12 of her game-high 26 points in the last five minutes, almost singlehandedly powering Boston College to a come-from-behind 14-0 run as the Eagles eliminated Duke, 84-77, in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament Friday night.

BC kept going as Emma Guy scored on a putback for the lead and Soule finished with 5 of 6 free throws. Duke missed its last five shots, all 3-pointers, in the final 1:22.

Advertisement

Sixth-seeded BC meets 10th-ranked and No. 2 seed N.C. State in the semifinals on Saturday.

Makayla Dickens added 14 points, 5 assists, and 3 steals for Boston College and Marnelle Garraud scored 12. Guy finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Haley Gorecki led the Blue Devils (18-12) with 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists. Leaonna Odom tossed in 22 points with five rebounds and three assists before fouling out.