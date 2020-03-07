Last year, the Cougars beat Braintree, 5-3, in the tournament quarterfinals. That was followed up by a 2-1 loss to AP in January. Braintree has been hoping for a third try. Monday, the Wamps will get their chance in the semifinals.

After beating Arlington, 3-0, in the Division 1 girls’ hockey quarterfinals Saturday in Woburn, Braintree (20-2-1) will get another shot at Austin Prep.

WOBURN — It didn’t take long for Braintree coach Kevin Burchill to look ahead to Monday.

“It was a 2-1 game and we were up on them,” said Burchill of January’s game. “If we have a good set of refs who allow us to be physical, I think we’ve got a really good shot. We’re confident we can beat Austin Prep.”

Advertisement

Against Arlington (15-3-5), Abbey Holland scored two goals, both assisted by Ally DeCoste.

Lila Shea scored Braintree’s first goal on a deflection off an Arlington defender. It came during a second period the Wamps dominated and led 2-0 after 30 minutes. After the scoreless first period, the deflection was just what Braintree needed.

“We had a little puck luck. The shot that went in actually ricocheted off a defenseman’s elbow and came straight down,” said Burchill. “That kind of broke the ice and got the girls going a little faster.”

Braintree goalie Ellie Foley earned the shutout with 16 saves.

Austin Prep 3, Belmont 0 — Monique Lyons scored two goals and assisted on a third as the second-seeded Cougars advanced to the Division 1 semifinals with the win at O’Brien Arena in Woburn.

After a scoreless first period in which seventh-seeded Belmont (15-4-4) didn’t get off a shot, Austin Prep got on the board in the second with Lyons’s power-play goal, which was assisted by Francesca Frelick. In the third period, Isabel Hulse scored off a perfect pass from Lyons, who later added her second goal with 3:51 to play.

Advertisement

Lauryn Hanafin faced just 10 shots to earn the shutout for Austin Prep (20-1-2), while Belmont goalie Bridget Gray had 35 saves.