The temptation for some teams would be to keep everything the same. But president of baseball operations Derek Falvey , general manager Thad Levine , and manager Rocco Baldelli took a different route.

“One of the most fun teams I’ve ever been around,” outfielder Max Kepler said. “It was a great group of guys.”

The Minnesota Twins won 101 games last season and enjoyed enviable team chemistry along the way.

Minnesota changed the look of its pitching staff by signing free agents Tyler Clippard, Homer Bailey, and Rich Hill, and obtaining Kenta Maeda from the Dodgers as an adjunct to the Mookie Betts deal.

Hill is rehabbing from elbow surgery but should be ready to join the roster in May or June.

The Twins also signed third baseman Josh Donaldson for four years and $92 million. That shifted Miguel Sano over to first base.

Toss in backup catcher Alex Avila and Twins changed a significant chunk of their roster.

“We had a great group last year and we’re proud of what we accomplished,” Falvey said. “But my goal, everyone’s goal, is to build on that. You go into the next season and you have zero wins. Our goal was to add impact talent.”

The Twins also wanted more playoff experience. They added 90 games of it with Clippard, Donaldson, Hill, and Maeda.

“I think it’s critical. I’ve seen that,” Falvey said. “I remember when I was back in Cleveland, having Mike Napoli and guys like that around who weren’t scared made a difference.”

Falvey was quick to say he didn’t believe the postseason atmosphere intimidated anybody on the team last season.

“But you want guys who won’t back down from anything. Tito [Francona] taught me that,” he said. “I feel like we added some guys with an edge.”

When you consider the Twins are riding a 16-game losing streak in the playoffs that goes back to 2004, it makes sense. Their last playoff series victory was in 2002, when a young David Ortiz was their designated hitter.

Falvey believes Donaldson will be instrumental in aiding players such as Kepler, Sano, and Byron Buxton. In his first few days at spring training, Donaldson gathered players around him to talk hitting.

The Twins feel their time has come. Whether they win 101 games again is not as important as being positioned to advance in October.

“Failure is the only way you can grow as a group. Now they can jump off from last season and build from there,” Falvey said.

As for the chemistry aspect, he believes new players don’t need to fit into an existing culture. Their goal should be to contribute to it in their own way.

Baldelli fosters that atmosphere as a manager with how he conducts himself. At 38, he’s a year younger than Hill and designated hitter Nelson Cruz. There’s a sense around the team of a group working together, not one being told what to do.

“We had some stressful moments last year and I wanted to see how a first-year manager would handle that, and he was so steady,” Falvey said. “He never wavered.”

Baldelli is looking forward to seeing how the team’s improved depth will play out.

“The experience helps, but the players we added are first and foremost talented players,” he said. “Over time, that’s going to play out for us. It’s going to be an exciting season.”

TOUGH CALL

Red Sox have catching options

The Red Sox signed catcher Kevin Plawecki to a one-year deal in January. Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Filling the backup catcher slot is usually not all that interesting. But there’s a good battle going on between Jonathan Lucroy and Kevin Plawecki in Red Sox camp.

“It’s really nice to see,” manager Ron Roenicke said. “The tough thing is you’re going to have to make a decision at the end. That’s going to be a hard thing because I like both of them.”

Lucroy, 33, is the more established player, with 10 years in the majors, including parts of five seasons playing for Roenicke in Milwaukee. He’s a career .274 hitter with a .751 OPS but has only a .635 OPS the last two seasons.

Plawecki, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Mets who swung the bat well in the early stages of camp. But he is a career .218 hitter with a .636 OPS.

“His at-bats right now are fantastic,” Roenicke said. “It’s a simple swing. He’s going oppo; he’s pulling the ball. His at-bats are really great for this time of camp. Luc’s getting his hits, but he’s still trying to find that timing.”

Lucroy was a solid defensive catcher early in his career but graded out with minus-25 defensive runs saved the last two seasons as injuries took a toll on his body.

Plawecki has 16 DRS in his five-year career.

The Red Sox prioritized defense in the backup role the last few seasons with Sandy Leon. Plawecki has a similar profile to Leon, but Lucroy offers at least the chance of more offensive production.

Roenicke feels a defense-first backup is fine if the starting catcher plays in 130 games. But if that’s closer to 100, you need some offense.

Christian Vazquez started a career-best 103 games last season.

As a veteran player on a minor league contract, Lucroy has what are known as Article XX-B rights. The Sox face a March 21 deadline to tell Lucroy if he will be on the 26-man roster. The alternative is to grant him his release him or pay him a $100,000 bonus to play in the minors.

A few other observations on the Red Sox:

▪ Former manager Alex Cora often used to say that Brian Johnson and Hector Velazquez were the unsung most valuable players of the 2018 team.

Pitching in a variety of roles, they combined to give the Sox a 3.71 ERA over 184⅓ innings.

That turned into a 5.68 ERA over 96⅔ innings last season. Johnson was taken off the 40-man roster in November, and Velazquez on Thursday.

As the Red Sox cut down their training camp roster, it’ll be interesting how many other players who would have been locked into a spot under Cora and Dave Dombrowski get the boot from Chaim Bloom.

▪ Collin McHugh, who was signed this past week, is an interesting dude. He has his own podcast (“The Twelve Six”) and in 2018 was the first reliever since 1995 to use a bullpen cart.

His wife, Ashley Buzzy McHugh, likes to mix it up on Twitter and already has started interacting with Sox fans.

hi red sox twitter! beautiful day! you are welcome to hate me, I can’t argue with that but I CAN promise to never try to sell you tummy detox tea. — ashley buzzy mchugh (@arbuzzy) March 6, 2020

▪ WBZ’s Jonny Miller asked Carl Yastrzemski about sign-stealing and got an interesting answer.

“If I was playing, I wouldn’t want the pitches,” Yastrzemski said. “Because if one pitch is wrong, that really throws you off. If somebody said to me, ‘Do want the pitches?’ I would say no.

“I just can’t believe somebody would come up with the idea to steal all the pitches and do what they did. I didn’t think it was right.”

Yaz, 80, has been in camp about a week working with minor league hitters.

CAMP CHATTER

Cabrera appears to be shaping up

Miguel Cabrera enters the 2020 season with 477 home runs and 2,815 hits in his career. Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Miguel Cabrera, who turns 37 in April, is all about kale now and is much thinner than a year ago. When the Tigers worked out before a game this past week, Cabrera jumped in with the first basemen and was moving well.

Cabrera isn’t expected to play more than a dozen or so games at first base this season. But there’s optimism he can be more of a force offensively.

Hitting two home runs off Gerrit Cole on Thursday offered some proof.

“He’s doing fine. Losing the weight was huge for him,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. “He did the work and that should pay off.”

Cabrera hit .270 with a .749 OPS the last three seasons and missed 182 games because of back pain, sore knees, and a torn biceps tendon.

It’s common for an aging player to deal with injuries and decreased production. But Cabrera has four years and $132 million remaining on his contract and doesn’t want to just fade away.

“Miggy is a dangerous hitter and we need him,” Gardenhire said. “He’s made the commitment to get himself ready.”

Cabrera is 23 home runs shy of 500 and is 185 hits away from 3,000. Only Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Eddie Murray, Rafael Palmeiro, Albert Pujols, and Alex Rodriguez have accomplished the 500/3,000 double.

▪ The most exciting player in Tigers camp may be 23-year-old lefthander Tarik Skubal. The former ninth-round pick pumped a 98-mile-per-hour fastball by Bobby Dalbec this past week to leave two runners stranded.

“I haven’t played in the majors, but that’s the best stuff I’ve seen,” Dalbec said. “His fastball was moving all over the place. He’s really good.”

Skubal averaged 13.13 strikeouts per nine innings last season in the minors. His curveball is an above-average pitch, too.

Two scouts independently mentioned him as one of the best arms they had watched this spring.

▪ Good teammates: Charlie Morton of the Rays purchased Mizzen+Main shirts for all of the players in camp. And according to USA Today, Dallas Keuchel invited 125 folks in White Sox camp to dinner at a steakhouse. He included all the coaches, front office staffers, clubhouse attendants, trainers, and secretaries. That bill was roughly $25,000.

▪ The Rays, who prize versatility, believe Yoshitomo Tsutsugo will get time at third base in addition to the outfield. He also can play first base.

Yandy Diaz is Tampa Bay’s usual third baseman, but Tsutsugo is his equal defensively if not a little better, according to several evaluators.

Tsutsugo, who played 10 seasons in Japan before signing with the Rays, is a solid hitter with power.

▪ Astute Red Sox fans may recall Javy Guerra as the shortstop prospect who was one of the three players traded to the Padres in 2015 to land Craig Kimbrel.

Guerra washed out as a shortstop but is now throwing a 99-m.p.h. sinker as a reliever. Guerra is a year into working as a pitcher, getting in 21 games in the minors last season and eight more for the Padres. He allowed 13 runs on 22 hits and 13 walks over 39 innings in those 29 games, but also struck out 36.

Guerra is out of minor league options, so the Padres will have to keep him or make him available on waivers. San Diego is ostensibly trying to contend with the additions it has made in recent years, so that decision won’t be easy.

▪ Andrew Miller has pitched only one inning for the Cardinals so far for reasons that are hard to explain.

“The sensation I have throwing a baseball now just isn't consistent with what it is when I know I'm good,” he told reporters.

Miller isn’t injured but can’t command his pitches.

“There’s not an incident or moment when something happened, and you can really point to something,” he said. ''Whatever it is, it’s been gradual to get there.”

Miller, 34, has one year and $11.5 million remaining on his contract.

ETC.

Rule change for starters?

Martin Perez pitched Tuesday against the Yankees. Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Managers are hoping Major League Baseball MLB will approve a simple rule change for spring training next season. They want the ability to take the starting pitcher out of the game then bring him back in the next inning.

Here’s why: Starters always go into spring training games with the goal to throw a certain number of pitches. But they also need the up and down of going through an inning and coming back out for another one. That’s part of building up for the season.

Martin Perez was a good example of what can go wrong on Tuesday against the Yankees. The Red Sox wanted him to go three innings and 55-60 pitches, but he was lifted after throwing 34 pitches in the first inning and getting two outs.

“I’m OK with that,” Perez said. “They won’t want me to get hurt. One inning and a lot of pitches, it’s not a good situation.”

It would have been safer and more efficient to take Perez out of the game after 25 pitches and let him throw 30 more over the next two innings.

Do that and Perez benefits from facing the Yankees and the Yankees benefit from facing a big league pitcher instead of a minor leaguer rushed into action.

Fans also would see a better game. When Perez left the game, Hunter Haworth, a 23-year-old who finished last season in Single A, had to warm up in a hurry, and he allowed three more runs to score when he took the mound.

Extra bases

Several readers e-mailed to complain about the Red Sox trading Mookie Betts in light of the mid-market Brewers agreeing with Christian Yelich on a seven-year, $188.5 million contract extension. At first glance, it’s a bad look for the Sox given how comparable Betts (27) and Yelich (28) are statistically. The difference is that Yelich wanted long-term security now with two seasons left before he would become a free agent, and Betts is willing to go to free agency. Yelich signed a team-friendly seven-year, $49.6 million deal with Miami in 2015. His new deal with Milwaukee will take his career earnings to roughly $238 million. Counting this season, Betts has made $32.5 million in his career and could command a deal worth $400 million in free agency. Yelich has no complaints, but Betts stands to make approximately $195 million more. It’s hard to fault Betts for going that route … If you’re an autograph seeker at the ballpark, expect to be disappointed. Teams have advised players to limit their contact with fans because of the coronavirus. One of the suggestions was not taking a baseball or a pen from fans. Some teams are planning to hand out pre-autographed items … Yankees amateur scout Kelly Rodman, one of three women in that profession, died of cancer this past week. She was 44. Rodman, who scouted throughout New England, played softball at Eastern Connecticut State and in a women’s baseball league for 12 years after that. She worked seven years for the Yankees and gained great respect throughout the organization … Sports and politics shouldn’t mix? Tell that to Rays lefthander Sean Gilmartin. His wife is Kayleigh McEnany, the chief spokeswoman for President Trump’s reelection campaign … Happy birthday to Hall of Famer Jim Rice, who is 67. My most vivid memory of going to Fenway Park as a kid was seeing Jim Ed hit a ball that went over the flagpole in center field and appeared headed for Mars. Former Red Sox righthander Wilhelmus Abraham Remmerswaal is 66. “Win” was 3-1 with a 5.50 ERA from 1979-80 and was quite a character. He was famous for sleeping late, missing buses and planes, and once ordering a pizza to be delivered to the bullpen.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.