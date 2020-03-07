The specter of the global coronavirus pandemic cast a “keep your distance” chill over the 14th edition of the popular gathering for data and analytics enthusiasts.

Considering organizers suggested replacing handshakes with Vulcan salutes, “Live Long and Prosper” has a nice, wishful ring to it, too.

More than 3,000 attendees from 43 states trekked to the sprawling, but enclosed Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. One of the first sights was masked and gloved members of the cleaning staff positioned at the tops and bottoms of escalators, holding a sanitary wipe on top of the moving rubber hand rails. Some attendees got the message, standing in the center of the moving stairway. Others gripped the rail, oblivious.

GOAT Jeopardy champion Ken Jennings made it clear that his presence was not an invitation to get too close.

“I did just fly in from Seattle,” said Jennings, in response to a coronavirus question from FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver at an early morning panel. “There will be no meet and greet after this — in your interest.”

Bathrooms were, thankfully, hands-free, meaning no handles to touch upon entering or exiting. At last check in the men’s room, all faucets, soap, and towel dispensers were operating perfectly.

A printed warning on the back page of a brochure addressed the issue with a cheeky tone, encouraging all conference attendees “to be conscious to minimize situations where an infectious disease can pass. Handshakes are the mid-range, 2-point shot of greetings, so we suggest being creative with your greetings to one another. Hand over heart or Vulcan greeting have been suggested.”

Tong use was encouraged for grabbing muffins and bagels in the morning. Same with napkins for grabbing an apple from the fruit bowls.

A glaring exception to the no-hands rule was a large coffee station featuring multiple pull handles like those used to pour a pint at a bar. Some used the crook of their wrist to fill their cup, while others pulled in bare-handed abandon.

“For a place trying to take every precaution, they could have thought of this and gone all the way," said one employee from an NBA team who declined to be named.

Wilson Huang, a 36-year-old MIT alum, trained in from New York and wore a mask, as well as one purple glove on his left hand — meant to remind him not to touch his face.

He thought about skipping the event, and did cancel a trip to Los Angeles for next week, but decided to forge ahead, figuring, “you can’t be paranoid of your life.”

“In the end, you can’t avoid everything,” he said. "You try your best but you are going to touch your face. Subconsciously, you don’t notice. You cannot avoid it.”

He appreciated the no-handshake advice, but said habits like that are tough to break. A higher-profile prohibition than a mere conference might serve a higher purpose.

“If you think about it, they tell you not to go to large crowds and not shake hands. That’s all that running for president is about, all you’re doing is attending rallies with tons of people and touching hands — they’re all older candidates, so it’s also much scarier,” said Huang. “I actually want to see who is the first candidate to say, ‘OK, we’re not going to shake hands.’ ”

Sam Pausman from Falmouth, Maine, put a lot of thought behind his presence.

“I almost didn’t come,” the 17-year-old said. “My girlfriend’s dad actually majored in the spread of disease in college, so I’ve been talking to him a lot about this. He’s been doing a lot of the math and numbers behind it, and he’s like, ‘The odds that it’s already in our community is astronomically high,’ because a lot of it is asymptomatic, which makes it a little more terrifying, at least in my opinion.

"I’ve realized living in fear isn’t really a healthy mindset to take. But if I do all the precautions I accept that if I do what I need to be doing, then I can lay my head on the pillow at night and be happy about it because I know I did everything I could under my control.”

Towards the end of one panel, Mitch Lasky, co-owner of MLS’s Los Angeles FC, was asked what issues might be on the conference’s discussion table that aren’t this year.

"I hope it’s not the coronavirus, and about being able to allow people to go to live sporting events," said Lasky.

And going to conferences, too.

