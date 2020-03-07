The eighth-seeded Wolfpack (16-3-4) face the winner of Woburn and St. Mary’s in the state semifinal Monday at 7:30 p.m. in Woburn. Their victory over Duxbury was anything but easy, though.

“I thought she made some game-saving saves in the third period,” Duxbury coach Dan Najarian said. “It was a special performance out of her tonight.”

WOBURN — Junior goalie Ellen Linso lifted Boston Latin to a 2-1 win over Duxbury in the Division 1 girls hockey quarterfinals at O’Brien Ice Rink on Friday.

All three goals came in a frenzied third period that saw both teams take the lead. Sophomore forward Ava Dant put the 17th-seeded Dragons (12-8-3) ahead with 12:57 left in the period. Momentum was with Duxbury, but Boston Latin junior forward Ally Keough responded just over a minute later, and senior forward Colleen Goonan delivered near the net with 3:14 left in the period to put the Wolfpack in front.

Grace High, Molly Duvall, and the rest of the Dragons peppered Linso with shots all night, particularly in the first and third periods. Linso, a starter since eighth grade, was up for the challenge.

The Wolfpack held the Dragons off in the final minutes, finding a way to keep their season alive.

“We’re not fancy,” Boston Latin coach Tommy McGrath said. “We’re just a city team. We’re gritty.”

That city team is one of four Division 1 schools still afloat.

“This is a really big deal for us,” Linso said. “We’ve never made it to the semifinals, at least in my time at BLS. It’s an honor to make it this far.”

Division 2

Falmouth 2, Dennis-Yarmouth 1 – Freshman goalie Lucy Armour helped the Clippers overcome early nerves, and freshman Megan Azzato nettted the winner with 9:27 left in the third period to lead Falmouth (13-4-5) to the semifinal win at Warrior Ice Arena.

Armour (26 saves) said the Clippers are a confident group heading into Sunday’s semifinal against defending champion Wellesley in Woburn.

“It’s an amazing feeling to win,” said Armour. “This is our third time playing [Dennis-Yarmouth]. To beat them and end their season is a great feeling.”

Fourth-seeded Dennis-Yarmouth (13-3-3) got the opening goal with 2:29 left in the first, when senior Georgie Snow buried a pass from senior Lily Holmes. Freshman Ryann McDonald found the equalizer just 20 seconds into the second period, assisted by Katie Shanahan and junior Abby Roman.

Falmouth sophomore Samantha McKenzie set up the deciding goal in the third period, with dekes around two Dennis-Yarmouth defenders, and a crisp feed to Azzato on the far side.

Lenny Rowe reported from Boston.