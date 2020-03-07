Playing in his first Division 3 South championship, junior Joshua Roseboro scored a game-high 20 points to propel the sixth-seeded Bulldogs to a 64-52 victory over No. 4 Norton on Saturday afternoon at Taunton High School.

“He’s grown throughout the whole year,” Burke coach Sean Ryan said of Roseboro, who transferred to Burke from Edward M. Kennedy Charter School. “Early on, he was just an average player but all of a sudden, in probably the last 10 games, he’s been a total difference maker.”

Roseboro scored eight points in the second quarter, helping the Bulldogs settle into the game after they committed eight turnovers in the opening frame. After trailing 20-11 after one, Burke went into halftime with a 30-24 advantage.

“That’s my job as the point guard — I’ve got to slow everything down and do what I do,” Roseboro said. “I had to run my part of the game.”

Sophomore forward Ethan Daleba added 14 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs. Senior Michael Belcher scored a team-high 16 points for the Lancers, 14 of which came after halftime.