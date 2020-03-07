Unlike past Cathedral teams with an accumulation of talent, this year’s squad needs a healthy Daleba. Her sheer size at 6-foot-1 and tenacity inside complement the four Cathedral starting guards. All five Panthers starters scored in double figures as Cathedral (20-4) captured its fifth sectional title in six seasons and continues its bid for a second straight state title. Cathedral plays D4 North champion Matignon on Tuesday at 2 p.m. at TD Garden in the state semifinals.

﻿Downed with a non-contact knee injury in the sectional semifinals, it was unclear three-time Globe All Scholastic and the Cathedral girls’ basketball senior forward Mackenize Daleba would suit up in their 86-61 win over Carver in Saturday’s Division 4 South sectional final at Taunton High School. She didn’t warm up, but emerged on the Cathedral bench just before tip and finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds in limited minutes.

The Cathedral girls' basketball team posed with the D4 South championship trophy.

“Mackenzie with no legs is better than some girls with two,” Cathedral coach Clinton Lassiter said. “Her at 50% is better than a lot of girls that are 100%, and we need her.”

Sophomore Ciana Gibson scored a team-high 20 points for Cathedral. Sophomore Tayla Barros (18 points) and seniors Ariana Vanderhoop (16 points, 10 rebounds) and Kiara Ansley (10 points) contributed as Daleba controlled the paint.

“Ball movement is key, team work is key as well,” Daleba said. “We don’t do no selfish types of basketball.”

Senior Emma Simmons led Carver (18-6) with a game-high 27 points. In a rematch of last season’s sectional final, Cathedral led by double digits for the final three quarters.

“We’re going to rest up, eat good, and we’ll see you guys Tuesday at the Garden,” Daleba said.