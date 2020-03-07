The league sent a memo detailing potential actions teams could need to take “if it were to become necessary to play a game with only essential staff present.”

NEW YORK — The NBA told its teams Friday that they should be developing processes in case it becomes necessary to play games without fans or media because of the coronavirus crisis.

Players from Yeshiva and Worcester Polytechnic warm up before an NCAA Division 3 basketball game that allowed no spectators Friday at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore -- the first US sports event held without fans because of the coronavirus.

The memo, obtained by the Associated Press after it was first reported by The Athletic, says teams should identify which team and arena people would be necessary to conduct games, and be able to communicate quickly with non-essential staff, as well as ticket holders and corporate partners.

Teams should also be prepared “for the possibility of implementing temperature checks on players, team staff, referees, and anyone else who is essential to conducting such a game in the team’s arena.”

The letter also says teams should plan for scenarios in which media could attend games under revised media policies.

The league had already sent a memo to teams this week offering 10 recommendations to players with hopes of decreasing risks of getting the virus — among them, not taking items such as pens, markers, balls and jerseys from autograph seekers.

An NCAA Division 3 men’s basketball tournament game on the campus of Johns Hopkins in Baltimore was played Friday in an empty gym in what was believed to be the first US sports event held without fans because of the coronavirus.



