The NHL announced Saturday it will close the dressing rooms of all 31 teams because of coronavirus concerns, effective immediately, according to a report from Sportsnet in Canada. The decision came at the recommendation of the Center for Disease Control.

Media conferences will be conducted in a formal press area. Major League Baseball, the NBA, and MLS are expected to follow suit soon. The Bruins play Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden.

According to the Associated Press, the International Ice Hockey Federation women’s world championships have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.