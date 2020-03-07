In the first half, Diego Fagundez couldn’t redirect a rebound in after Buksa’s shot was saved. It was an indicator of what was to come for Bruce Arena’s team.

Missed opportunities lead to dropped points: Though Chicago had more shots on target, New England had better chancesin the game. An undeniable theme for the Revolution were the missed opportunities. So instead of a win and 3 points, they had to settle for just 1 point.

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution were held to a 1-1 draw in the team’s home opener by the Chicago Fire at Gillette Stadiun on Saturday. New England took a first-half lead on Adam Buksa’s first MLS goal, but Chicago equalized in the 70th minute on a well-placed header from Jonathan Bornstein.

In the second half, both Gustavo Bou and Cristian Penilla were guilty of missing the net entirely when they were in on goal. That those chances occurred when New England held a precarious 1-0 lead was emphasized when Bornstein equalized in the 70th minute.

Even still, the Revolution had a golden opportunity to win it in stoppage time, but substitute Justin Rennicks put a goal-mouth chance over the net.

Other half-chances, which resulted from Revolution players getting into dangerous positions, were wasted either by poor finishing or poordecision-making.

Buksa showed his quality: While it wasn’t from lack of effort, Buksa didn’t have the kind of debut he would’ve wanted in Montreal. Much of that could be attributed to poor service, as New England struggled to get him the ball in opportune areas.

That changed for the 23-year-old against Chicago. Buksa, signed from Poland to be New England’s third designated player, showed the home fans exactly what Revolution scouts saw.

It started slowly, with the 6-foot-4-inch Buksa displaying a consistent ability to win aerial duels and make well-placed flick-ons. But as New England gained traction and began connecting passes, they started looking for their goal-scoring forward in more dangerous territory.

The goal was a product of right back Brandon Bye firing a high-percentage cross into a spot that Buksa could get to. Given an opportunity, the Polish striker didn’t miss his chance. Cushioning the ball with a fine first touch, he beat Fire defender Francisco Calvo to the ball for a second time in the sequence to apply a clean finish to the far post.

Along with his goal-scoring ability, Buksa has shown an aptitude for sprinting to win back possession and linking passes (playing Bou in on goal in the second half in a move that nearly doubled the Revolution’s lead).

Bou continues to try to fill the void as a creator: With Carles Gil still out because of an injury (though he was back in training during the week), the mantle of playmaker passed to Bou. A creative attacker in his own right, the Argentinian known as “La Pantera” (The Panther) acquitted himself well against Chicago.

It was his cross-field pass that led to Buksa’s opening goal in the first half. Holding the ball in the Fire’s half, Bou suddenly spun and found Bye without seeming to even look to see if the Revolution right back was open. Bye then crossed for Buksa, who scored. It was that kind of intuitive distribution from Bou that helped to unlock the Fire’s defense.

The Revolution lineup is obviously better with Gil in it, but Bou possesses the skill and vision to keep New England’s attack going even without the Spaniard. And as he showed in the 56th minute when he was a chip away from scoring, Bou has a knack for making incisive runs from deep.

That the game finished a disappointing 1-1 was due more to poor finishing than a lack of creativity in the team’s approach.