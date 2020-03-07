That’s just one side of the story, though, or in this case, one side of the plate. While Houck can make easy work of a righty, he has difficulty doing the same against lefties. Saturday’s start against the Philadelphia Phillies gave you a glimpse into some of those strengths and struggles.

Red Sox pitching prospect Tanner Houck can overwhelm righthanded hitters. His fastball is 91–95 miles per hour. His 6-foot-5-inch wiry frame, funky motion, and low three-quarter arm slot makes it difficult to pick up. It gets on righties quickly, and if it’s located low and on the inner-third, they don’t stand a chance.

Advertisement

Houck was removed from the afternoon contest after just 1⅓ innings. He allowed six runs (five earned) on four hits and three walks.

“I obviously struggled a little bit,” Houck said. “It’s not the way you want to go out there and perform. There’s a lot of stuff to take away from it.”

Houck faced some tough Phillies hitters, including Bryce Harper, Jean Segura and Didi Gregorius. Not to mention, his greatest foe: The lefties. They were five of the nine hitters in the Phillies lineup, and Houck didn’t didn’t retire one until the pitcher, Ranger Suarez, put down a sacrifice bunt in the No. 9 spot in the order.

Houck’s lack of success against lefties compared to righties has followed him throughout the minor leagues. In 2019, righties hit just .227 against him. Houck struck out 64 in 226 plate appearances while walking 15. Against lefties, however, that number increased to a .283 batting average, with 31 walks. Houck fanned just 43 lefthanded batters in 249 plate appearances.

“If you definitely look at the numbers, I struggled with lefties in the past," Houck said. "I’m trying to counteract that with being a little bit more on target, throw the changeup a little bit more. But, yeah, just tough day in general.”

Advertisement

Houck often missed arm side when he threw his fastball to lefties. He pulled some of his sliders.

“He has that open lane on the right side with lefties in there,” said Paul Abbott, who was Houck’s minor-league pitching coach in Double A Portland and was a part of Saturday’s split squad Sox coaching staff. “With righthanders, he knows he can’t miss in there, so he gets his extensions a bit better and repeats out in front a little bit better.”

Abbott, who will be the pitching coach for the PawSox this season, thought Houck’s sliders were good, but the Phillies hitters were able to eliminate it and didn’t chase.

Houck implemented a changeup this offseason into his repertoire. He knows that if he wants to be a starter, despite starting in the minors for the majority of his career, he would need a third or fourth pitch. Abbott thinks he can still accomplish that.

“I think he can be a starter,” Abbott said. “He started for me last year in Portland full time he was with me. He just has to harness that third pitch a little bit better. When he gets that, he could definitely be an innings eater in the big leagues and go deep into a game and potentially be dominant.

Sox prep for coronavirus

Per a directive from Major League Baseball, the Red Sox will get a presentation from the team’s medical staff on Sunday morning about how to deal with the coronavirus. MLB is advising teams on disinfecting clubhouses, precautions while traveling, and dealing with the public.

Advertisement

There are no plans to cancel any games at this point or play games in empty ballparks.

“Hopefully it doesn’t come to that,” Sox manager Ron Roenicke said. “I guess if things get worse, obviously that could happen. That would be weird.”

No plans for Pedroia

Roenicke recently swapped text messages with Dustin Pedroia, but there are no plans as yet for him to join the team for a visit. Pedroia, 36, was considering another comeback attempt from the chronic pain in his left knee before a setback in January ended that idea. The Sox placed him on the 60-day injured list on Feb. 23, and it’s likely he will remain there all season … Mitch Moreland, who had not played since last Sunday because of a tight right hamstring, was the designated hitter against Toronto and was 1 for 2 with a double and a walk. He should get back on the field at first base later this week … Xander Bogaerts played four innings in the field against Toronto and had three at-bats. He seems over the left ankle issues that held him out of the first 12 days of games … Tzu-Wei Lin, who also has a hamstring issue, is a day or two away from playing. He was last in a game on Tuesday … Alex Verdugo has yet to start swinging a bat as the Sox work cautiously with the stress fracture in his back. “We’re just not there yet,” Roenicke said.

Advertisement

Julian can be reached at julian,mcwiliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.