FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution’s hopes for a fast start hit another bump as they were held to a 1-1 tie by the Chicago Fire in their home-opener Saturday at Gillette Stadium.
Polish striker Adam Buksa opened the scoring, but the Revolution (0-1-1, 1 point), struggled to create chances after that. Gustavo Bou helped set up the score, taking on the playmaking role as Carles Gil (foot injury) missed his second game. But the Fire (0-1-1, 1 point) recovered in the second half asJonathan Bornstein equalized in the 68th minute.
Bou spent the first half in a setup role, and his ability to switch play opened up the Fire defense and led to the opening goal. The Revolution also displayed more aggression and retained more possession than in the opening half against the Montreal Impact (2-1 defeat) last week.
Buksa finished past Kenneth Kronholm in the 28th minute. The sequence was set up by Bou, who drew the defense, then reversed play with a ball to Brandon Bye on the right wing. Bye took a touch, then found Buksa moving along the top of the penalty area. Buksa got to the pass just before Francisco Calvo’s attempted clearance, stepped forward, and shot into the left side of the net for his first MLS goal.
Fire substitute Gaston Gimenez helped the Fire retaliate, as coach Raphael Wicky switched to a three-man back line, and Bornstein equalized, heading in a Djordje Mihailovic cross. Gimenez moved into midfield and switched the point of attack to Mihailovic, who crossed from near the left corner kick flag, Bornstein flicking on past Brad Knighton into the far side of the net.
The Revolution had a chance to break the deadlock, but substitute Justin Rennicks’s left-footed over the net off a Bye cross just before referee Fotis Bazakos’s final whistle.
