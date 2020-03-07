FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution’s hopes for a fast start hit another bump as they were held to a 1-1 tie by the Chicago Fire in their home-opener Saturday at Gillette Stadium.

Polish striker Adam Buksa opened the scoring, but the Revolution (0-1-1, 1 point), struggled to create chances after that. Gustavo Bou helped set up the score, taking on the playmaking role as Carles Gil (foot injury) missed his second game. But the Fire (0-1-1, 1 point) recovered in the second half asJonathan Bornstein equalized in the 68th minute.

Bou spent the first half in a setup role, and his ability to switch play opened up the Fire defense and led to the opening goal. The Revolution also displayed more aggression and retained more possession than in the opening half against the Montreal Impact (2-1 defeat) last week.