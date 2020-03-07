Rockland (22-2) will face the winner of Saturday’s D3 North final between St. Mary’s and Amesbury next Wednesday (2 p.m.) at TD Garden.

The Lady Bulldogs turned in a complete performance against powerhouse Archbishop Williams to earn a 53-37 victory, snapping a streak of seven straight sectional titles for the Bishops.

TAUNTON — Rockland girls’ basketball coach Diana Newcomb and her captains couldn’t contain their jubilation when they embraced during the waning seconds of Friday’s Division 3 South final.

"Last year [they] knocked us out on this floor, and we wanted to give it back to them,” said Newcomb, who was a point guard on Rockland’s last sectional champion team in 2000. "I’ve been the coach here eight years, and half of those years [the Archies] knocked us out. They’re a great team, and I’m just happy we came out on top.

Advertisement

“I haven’t been this happy in 20 years.”

Defense carried the day for the Lady Bulldogs. With senior Hannah Wyllie (12 points) and sophomore Julia Elie (15 points) trading turns on Archies star center Jessica Knight (17 points), Rockland was able to hold the Archies (16-8) scoreless to take a 10-0 lead after one quarter.

Rockland led 19-12 at the half, and opened a 34-16 lead late in the third quarter thanks to more stifling defense and unselfish offense. The Lady Bulldogs assisted on 10 of their first 15 made field goals, and every player who checked in recorded an assist. Senior Caroline Elie (16 points) ensured that the lead never returned to single digits.

“I told [the players] we have no margin for error,” said Newcomb. “The more stops you get, the more wiggle room we can have, but if we’re not getting stops, we have to execute on offense. They followed our game plan exactly how we practiced.”

Advertisement

The Matignon girls squandered an early lead against Fenway in the 2019 Division 4 North sectional final, but held on for the title on Friday. Greg Levinsky/Greg Levinsky/For The Globe

Division 4 North

Matignon 48, Fenway 44 — Senior Emma Found poured in a game-high 20 points and her sister, sophomore Olivia Found, added 15 points and 7 assists, as the top-seeded Warriors (20-1) halted Fenway’s bid for a fourth straight sectional title.

The Wakefield natives willed Matignon, which takes on the winner of Saturday’s Cathedral/Carver game next Tuesday at TD Garden.

“We wanted our revenge from last year,” Emma said.

Another matchup against the section’s premiere program provided plenty of motivation.

“All programs are based around being like Fenway, being consistent winners,” Matignon coach Joe DiSarcina said. “We respect them immensely. We’ve battled them a number of times, and they always come out on top. We didn’t not just want to get here, we wanted to win it.”

The Founds combined for 16 first-half points for a narrow 24-23 halftime lead.

“It makes it a lot easier playing together,” Olivia Found said. “We always look for each other. She’s always cutting, and I know where she is.”

Emma, who will play collegiately at Worcester State, scored eight of her points in the fourth quarter, including nailing a pair of free throws with 3.6 seconds left to ice it.

As their days playing together come to a close, the Found sisters are cherishing one final run.

“I’m going to miss that a lot next year,” Emma said. “It’s a big part of success because we feed off each other really well.”

Advertisement

Greg Levinsky reported from Tewksbury.