BREAKDOWN : In Fort Myers, Nate Eovaldi allowed one hit over three scoreless innings and struck out four. He has worked eight scoreless innings in spring training. Rafael Devers was 2 for 3 with an RBI.

In Clearwater, Tanner Houck lasted only 1⅓ innings on a day the Sox wanted to stretch him out. He allowed six runs, five earned, on four hits. He also threw a wild pitch and hit a batter. The Sox were held to six hits.

PLAYER OF THE DAY: Kevin Pillar was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs against the Phillies.

NEXT GAME: The Sox host the Twins at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday. Martin Perez gets the start and will face Kenta Maeda. The game will be on NESN and WEEI-FM.

PETER ABRAHAM and JULIAN McWILLIAMS

