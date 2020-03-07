"We just have so many weapons and you can't really come into the game against us saying we need to stop one person," said the 6-foot-8 Abate-Walsh, who led St. Mary's (22-2) with 17 points, six rebounds, and three blocks. "There's so many people you need to stop."

The win marks the program’s third sectional title in five years, but first since moving up to Division 3 in 2018. The Spartans play South champion Burke in a state semifinal Wednesday afternoon (3:45 p.m.) at TD Garden.

Top-seeded St. Mary’s dominated the paint behind big men Joey Abate-Walsh and Lee Pacheco early on, then turned it over to its stifling defense to capture the Division 3 North title Saturday with a 63-40 victory over Weston at Tsongas Arena.

Advertisement

On the same floor a year ago, Weston lost the North final on a put-back to Dracut. This season’s version was far less suspenseful.

Senior guard Joshua Perez (11 points, 7 assists) attacked the Weston front line led by 6-foot-10 sophomore Sawyer Mayhugh from the start. When Perez wasn't finishing shots around the rim, he was dishing the ball off to Abate-Walsh and Pacheco (15 points, 5 rebounds) for easy layups.

St. Mary's led 23-4 after one quarter, and the 10th-seeded Wildcats (13-11) never got within 15 points.

“[Weston has] been playing good basketball but we were able to spread them out and look weak side and got a lot of easy buckets that way,” St. Mary’s coach David Brown said.

All the while, the Spartans defense forced 26 turnovers, recorded 15 steals, and held Weston to 32 percent shooting. Mayhugh recorded 13 points and nine rebounds for the Wildcats.

St. Mary's was the top seed in each of the last two Division 3 North tournaments, but failed to capture a sectional title. When star forward Ademide Badmus transferred to Lynn English in the offseason, Brown heard the chatter that his program was headed for a downfall.

Advertisement

“All the talk was St. Mary’s is all done,” Brown said. “Look at us now. We’re back at the Garden. This is a basketball team this year. There are no individuals.”