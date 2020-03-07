Brockton (18-5) could not contain Mansfield’s well-oiled offense. The Boxers were victimized by backdoor cuts for layups before the Hornets caught fire from deep, connecting on 7 of 10 attempts from 3-point range in the second quarter to take a 50-27 halftime lead.

Mansfield (22-3) will face the winner of Saturday’s D1 North final between Lynn English and Lowell next Tuesday (7:15 p.m.) at TD Garden.

After a third quarter barrage sparked a runaway victory for Mansfield in the Division 1 South boys’ basketball semifinals, the top-seeded Hornets erupted even earlier Friday, using a 29-6 outburst in the first half to facilitate a 78-65 sectional final victory over Brockton at Taunton High.

Advertisement

Sam Stevens led the way with 29 points, including four of his five 3-pointers in the second quarter.

The second-seeded Boxers got within 11 (71-60) in the final minutes, but Matt Boen (19 points, eight rebounds, six assists) provided a 3-point play to put the game beyond doubt.

Division 1 Central

St. John’s Shrewsbury 56, Franklin 55 — T.J. Power’s first taste of one of the state’s more intense postseason rivalries was an exercise in Zen.

“You’ve got to zone out all the craziness in the arena — it’s just you and the rim," the St. John’s sophomore star said of his go-ahead free throws with 4.9 seconds left in Worcester, delivering the Pioneers the program’s first Division 1 Central crown since 2016, and their 21st overall.

“Our emotions were just crazy.”

Coming off a brilliant semifinal round performance in which he scored 23 of his 39 points in the fourth quarter to rally St. John’s past Leominster, the 6-foot-7 Power (14 points, 8 rebounds) met his match in a Franklin defense that doubled and tripled him on the interior.

Eventually, he made the Panthers pay.

First, he sank a feathery 18-foot turnaround from the right baseline with 1:53 to go for a 54-52 lead. Franklin’s Brayden Sullivan answered with a corner 3 to take the lead back, then the Panthers (18-6) got the ball back a few seconds later courtesy to a backcourt violation. They weren’t able to capitalize, though.

Advertisement

And when the Pioneers (23-2) got the ball back, Power found his way to the left wing and drew a foul as he went up for an attempt that was ruled a long two. Power sank both free throws, and the Panthers missed a desperation heave from the volleyball line at the buzzer.

“Franklin’s got a heck of a team. They’re well coached, but we’re not bad either," said St. John’s coach Bob Foley, who notched career win No. 947 with the Central title. "Our kids hung in there. Every time TJ touched the ball, they [Franklin] are well-coached, they had three guys on him. He pounded away til he found his place.”

This marks St. John’s fourth win over Franklin in the Division 1 Central tournament in five tries since MIAA realignment brought the Panthers into the district in 2014. Franklin beat the Pioneers in their previous meeting for their first sectional title as a program in 2017.

St. John’s will play the Springfield Central/Putnam winner in a state semifinal.