As the playoffs round squarely into view, Rask’s ice time is ramping up in concert with the anticipation for another potential Stanley Cup run for a Bruins team that went into Saturday’s contest a game up on Tampa for the most wins in the NHL. And as all hockey eyes turn toward the tournament, it sure seems Rask is stepping up his game, too. Already in the midst of one of his best statistical seasons and quite appropriately included on any respectable Vezina Trophy watch list, Rask held off the Lightning at Amalie Arena earlier this week, using one impressive breakaway stop along the way to do it, and also shut out the Islanders last weekend at Nassau Coliseum in the game prior to that.

With a hockey heavyweight in town Saturday night, Bruce Cassidy knew Tuukka Rask would get his 40th start in net, a nod to the fact that a familiar conference powerhouse awaited the Bruins across the ice. While fellow Boston goaltender Jaroslav Halak anchored an overtime victory over the Panthers on Thursday night, it was Rask who drew the assignment against defending President’s Trophy winner Tampa Bay in the two games sandwiched around that one.

“I like where he’s at,” Cassidy said Saturday following the team’s morning skate. “We’re a little ways away [from the playoffs] but so far so good.”

So far so great.

Rask, who will celebrate his 33rd birthday on Tuesday, continues to benefit from the net-sharing system the Bruins designed alongside Halak, a formula that defers to both analytics and common sense, that has seen Rask move from a career-high 70 starts in 2014-15 (the year after he won his only Vezina) to 64 the following year and then 65, 54, and 46 in each ensuing season. On track for a number similar to last year’s now, Rask has made every start count.

His 25 victories heading into Saturday night were seventh among league leaders (led by Tampa’s Andrei Vasilevskiy’s 34) but his 39 starts were tied for 15th. Among goalies with at least 25 wins, Rask’s 2.13 goals against average and his .928 save percentage lead the way.

“His numbers speak for themselves,” Cassidy said. “He’s on his game, he’s engaged in the game, composed, all those things. Puck play, he’s out there, I always look at that to see if he’s focused on the game. He’s had long stretches where he hasn’t had a lot of work and he’s responded well with saves, responded well with the flurries when he needs to be conditioned to do that.”

Give the Bruins credit for devising the work-sharing plan, and give both Rask and Halak credit for making it work. With different personalities (Halak can be intense while Rask is more laid-back and outgoing) they share one obvious goal: Do what is best for the Bruins, so that a playoff run that fell one agonizing game short of a championship trophy last year can be reenacted this year (with a different outcome of course).

“It’s been great the last two years having Jaro and Tuuks both, we feel very comfortable with and play well in front of and we have the confidence in them,” veteran center Patrice Bergeron said. “I think Tuuks has been tremendous all year and lately he’s been getting better, really poised and making the hard saves but also the easy saves for us. He keeps his composure. Yeah, it’s been great to have both.”

As Cassidy sees it, it’s about pushing to make each other better, but supporting each other to make the Bruins better. Maybe the numbers will hurt Rask when it comes to those who vote for the top goalie prize. Maybe he loses credit with some for deferring so many starts to Halak. But the numbers absolutely help the Bruins in their playoff push, as evidenced by last year’s run to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup, a run anchored by a stellar Rask.

“We told him we wanted less starts. The analytics started dictating that,” Cassidy said. “We thought he’d perform better if we got him out of that 60 number to the 50 number and now it’s more like high 40s. What’s the best balance? We use last year as a barometer. I thought it was a pretty good year for him and a great playoff run so we’re going to try to stick to as close as that one until it gets proven wrong.”

Despite the strange chorus of Boston doubters who remain permanently poised to call for Rask’s ouster, the ones who might have beseeched Cassidy to pull Rask after a sloppy start in the opening playoff round against Toronto, the coach said he never once considered it last year, not even to give Halak a shot during that dominant stretch against Carolina and Columbus.

“At the end of the day, Tuukka is clearly our No. 1,” Cassidy said. “Jaro has acted like I’ve said before as our 1B, [so they’re] 1A and 1B. How it shakes out in the playoffs, unless something happens, Tuukka will be in there for Game 1. If there was a reason to make a switch I would hope Jaro would be ready to go and relish the opportunity.”

From here to the end of the regular-season finish line, Rask will continue his prep for the playoffs, but with the luxury of Halak behind him, the Bruins have devised an enviable formula to build confidence should either goalie be needed.

“Their relationship from where I see it is excellent. I’ve never heard a bad word between them, either in the locker room or seeing it with my own eyes. I think they’re both veteran goalies who understand what’s at stake so that’s part of the reason,” Cassidy said.

