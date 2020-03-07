Less than five minutes into the game, the Celtics had made 5 of 6 shots from beyond the arc, the crowd was buzzing and the lead was theirs. But on the sideline, coach Brad Stevens remained wary.

Semi Ojeleye drilled a 3-pointer and had his foot on the line as he hit another jumper. Jayson Tatum hit a 3 — although that has become routine. And then Marcus Smart poured in three in a row.

The Celtics entered Friday’s game against the Jazz without key offensive weapons Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward, who sat out because of injuries. But when the ball was tipped and the shots started flying, it looked like perhaps they would not need them.

“We were playing out of our minds at that point, made every shot,” he said. “… Felt like a little bit of fool’s gold, and you knew they were going to come back.”

Stevens anticipated some regression, but he probably didn’t think it would be quite this severe. After the early 3-point surge that was part of a 10-for-12 effort overall, the Celtics made just 5 of 30 3-pointers and 25 for 82 shots over the rest of the game, as they fell to the Jazz, 99-94.

If not for a last-second 3-pointer by Smart that came when both teams had essentially called it a night, Boston would have finished with its lowest point total of the year.

When Boston collapsed on Tuesday and let a late 13-point lead evaporate to the loss to the Nets, Stevens was fuming. But after this setback, shorthanded against a Utah team that is now 40-22, he was generally upbeat. He was pleased that the Celtics had held Utah to 99 points, and he seemed pleased with the focus. The truth is that it’s hard to beat good NBA teams when two of your top four players are absent.

But Smart did not coalesce with his coach.

“I disagree,” he said. “Our effort was [expletive]. We gave them the first couple punches and then, after that, our effort died down. We picked it up towards the end, but it was too late at that time. We definitely couldn't make a shot. They did a great job of coming out and executing all the way through, and that really put us on our heels.”

Smart finished with a game-high 29 points on 9-of-23 shooting. Tatum, who had scored at least 28 points in seven consecutive games, was held to 18 on 7-of-19 shooting. He carried the Celtics through February with some otherworldly scoring nights, but is now creeping toward a slump, having made 27 of 70 shots over his last three games.

The Celtics have been undermanned often this year, and Stevens typically responds to absences —particularly against good teams — by increasing the playing time of his stars. But in this game Tatum played just 33 minutes, and he sat for a nine-minute second-quarter stretch in which Boston’s 1-point deficit swelled to 13.

Stevens said the decrease in playing time was by design. With the playoffs inching closer, he wants to avoid 40-minute nights for Tatum when possible so that he is as fresh as ever when he is needed most. The situation was complicated a bit by Kemba Walker’s minutes restriction as he revs back up after being sidelined for five games because of knee soreness.

“If I had to do it again might have got [Tatum] back a little bit earlier,” Stevens said. “But also we just have to play without him some. We have to figure it out.”

Walker mostly played in five- and six-minute stints on Friday and ended up going 5 for 17 in 26 total minutes. He is a player who is capable of igniting like few others, but it is more difficult for him when a trip to the bench always seems to be looming.

“It’s tough,” Walker said. “Obviously, I’m just coming in and out the game pretty fast. But it’ll come, I guess. Just got to keep working through it and trying my hardest not to frustrate myself.”

Walker, Tatum and the other starters actually had success against Utah, but the bench stumbled. The Celtics were outscored by 25 points during Brad Wanamaker’s 26 minutes, a stretch that included an air-ball on an open layup, and another on an open 3-pointer.

Boston was also outscored by 16 points over Romeo Langford’s five minutes and 13 over Enes Kanter’s four minutes. Bench scoring has been an issue, but it’s also true that when Boston is closer to full strength, the profile of the bench is completely different.

“I don’t want to make any generalizations about our bench until I see our whole team moving forward,” Stevens said.

It was mostly with a bench-heavy unit on the floor, though, that the Jazz quickly flipped an 11-point deficit into a 16-point lead in the first half. Utah made 13 of 21 first-half 3-pointers.

The Celtics trailed, 96-82, with less than three minutes left. Then Smart hit a 3-pointer and added a free throw, and after a Utah miss Tatum surged to the hoop for a 3-point play that made it 96-89.

They had a good chance to get even closer, but Walker missed a layup, then fired the ball to Wanamaker, who missed an open 3, and the mild comeback ended there.

