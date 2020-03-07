Carlo, perhaps the club’s most consistent back liner this season, did not participate in the day-of-game workout in Brighton and coach Bruce Cassidy offered little about his condition or how soon he would be available to play.

John Moore , a man without a roster spot since Feb. 12, moved back into the Bruins lineup Saturday night, subbing in for the injured Brandon Carlo – last seen counting stars and hearing birdies Thursday night after the Panthers’ Evegeni Dadonov riveted an elbow hard into his nose/mouth area.

“He’s out tonight … upper body [injury],” said Cassidy, his club set to face Tampa Bay at the Garden, with a chance to be the first NHL team to reach 100 points this season. “Didn’t skate …so until he’s skating, I guess, then we’ll have a better idea. Certainly feeling better.”

Carlo, 23, had not missed a game this season, and cobbled together a 4-15—19 line, teaming up virtually all season with Torey Krug behind the No. 1 shutdown pairing, Zdeno Chara-Charlie McAvoy. He also has paired with Chara as the top backline penalty-killing duo.

“We’ve got lots of good players we can plug in there,” noted Cassidy, who chose Moore instead of fellow reservist Connor Clifton to sub in for Carlo.

“We’d rather have Brandon healthy and ready to go — he is one of the most underrated defensemen in the National Hockey League when it comes to defending, penalty kill, shutdown type role. And he’s grown his offensive game. So we’ll miss him.”

Carlo has sustained at least one concussion since joining the Bruins for his rookie 2016-17 season. Drilled by the Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin in the final regular-season game, he was sidelined for Round 1 of the playoffs and was prepping to return, only to have the Bruins bow out in six games that spring to the Ottawa Senators.

Moore last suited up 24 days earlier in a 4-1 win over the Canadiens. Now in the second season of the five-year deal he signed July 1, 2018 as an unrestricted free agent, Moore became an extra over the last six weeks with the emergence of rookie Jeremy Lauzon.

Lauzon, 22, was the52nd pick in the 2015 draft, chosen by the Bruins the same day they took Carlo at No. 37. Now in his third pro season, Lauzon has teamed with Matt Grzelcyk on the third pairing and has proven to be a strong, promising contributor back there — pushing both Moore and Clifton lower on the depth chart.

“It’s been really good … I thinkGrizz and I have been on the same page,” said Lauzon. “We help each other a lot. We talk to each other a lot on the bench. Obviously, he’s a really skilled defenseman, so it’s really easy to play with him. I just need to do my part, play physical, and make space happen in front of him. Win my battle and give the puck to Gryz — it’s been really easy.”

Similar to how he has viewed Clifton, who sometimes takes bold gambles with the puck, Cassidy said he likes the fact that sometimes he has to “coach down” the rookie.

“By that I mean, I want the guys to go out there and have a willingness to do things without being reckless,” said Cassidy. “And he does that.”

Cassidy, on the cusp of delivering his third consecutive 100-point season behind the Boston bench, once was a first-round draft pick of the Blackhawks, a blue liner coveted for his offensive skills. Lauzon is not that kind of performer, but Cassidy clearly values his skill set and overall contribution.

“He’s a young kid who’s seeing good challenges every night,” said the coach, who entered the night with a 160-65-34 (.683) overall mark as Boston coach. “I like the way he responds. I like that he’s hard. It’s just cleaning up the details of his game that sometimes can take years for defensemen. But his competitiveness has never waned, his willingness to make a play, to stay up when he’s supposed to. All that stuff has been there every night, consistently, that’s why he’s stayed in the lineup.”

Moore, a lefthanded shot, flippedto his “off” side, allowing Grzelcyk, also a lefthander, to remain in his customary role.

“That’ll be a challenge for him,” said Cassidy, noting Moore’s switch of sides.

Cassidy said Moore has handled his sidelining like “a true professional” and credited him as “one of the hardest working guys I’ve ever been around.”

“Now he gets in the lineup,” added Cassidy. “And I am sure part of him, depending on the length of injury [to Carlo], he wants to be able to stay in the lineup.”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.