Warren appears as herself via satellite towards the end of the segment, and McKinnon’s Ingraham asks the senator how she’s been since dropping out of the race.

The Massachusetts senator appeared on “The Ingraham Angle," where Fox News Channel host Laura Ingraham (played by Kate McKinnon) interviewed a string of conservative guests, including Darrell Hammond’s Chris Matthews and Cecily Strong’s Judge Jeanine Pirro, regarding the coronavirus outbreak, which McKinnon’s Ingraham described as “an urban legend.”

Real-life Elizabeth Warren crashed this week’s “Saturday Night Live” cold open, days after suspending her 2020 presidential campaign .

“I’ve been doing just fine,” Warren said. “My friends and family have been so supportive. They’ve been calling nonstop, asking: Are you OK? What do you need? Were you electable?”

McKinnon’s Ingraham comments on Warren’s “memorable campaign” and shows footage of Warren “debating” former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, running the viral clip of Warren’s Golden Retriever, Bailey, stealing someone’s burrito.

“Just to be clear, were you the dog or the burrito?” McKinnon’s Ingraham asked.

“I was the dog,” Warren said.

Warren then addresses why she hasn’t endorsed a candidate: “It’s tough," she said. "Maybe I’ll pull a New York Times and endorse them both.”

Warren said she has no regrets regarding her presidential bid and thanks her wide coalition of “teachers, elementary school teachers, middle school teachers, and teachers’ pets.”

“And not only did I not accept money from billionaires, I got to give one a swirly on live TV," Warren said, referring to Bloomberg. “But now, I’ve got time to do a little self-care: Hanging out with my dog Bailey, prank-calling big banks, drag-racing Subarus, avoiding Twitter.”

Before signing off, Warren thanks her supporters, and McKinnon quickly changes roles, reappearing as Warren. “I wanted to put on my favorite outfit to thank you for all that you’ve done in your lifetime,” McKinnon’s Warren tells real-life Warren.

“I’m not dead, I’m just in the Senate,” Warren responds.

The two then closed with the show’s famous signoff: “Live from New York, it’s Saturday night!”

During the episode, which was hosted by Daniel Craig with musical guest The Weeknd, SNL tweeted a clip of real-life Warren and McKinnon’s Warren “flipping the switch":

















