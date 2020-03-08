At first, I was thoroughly confused by the A.I. twists of HBO’s “Westworld”

Today's column covers March 9-15.

And wondered if I was just too thick to grok even the basics of this futuristic whirl,

But soon I figured out the tricks of the fantasy-giving robots in “Westworld,”

And I loved “Westworld,” as it slowly unfurled.

And I started thinking of all the cool ways to compare “Frankenstein” to “Westworld,”

And I began to relish the shifting timelines and loose strings needing to be knitted 'n' purled.

And I waited all week for each new hour, thrilled.

But by the end of season one, I was exhausted, unfulfilled.

And then with the second season, I was flat-out irked by HBO’s riddle-packed swirl,

And I firmly decided that from my to-watch list it would be hurled.

And now, with the show back Sunday at 9 for season three, I’ve turned my back on “Westworld,”

And toward the show — now with Aaron Paul and Lena Waithe — I am officially a churl.

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. Another sequel to “Grumpy Old Men”? Five of the candidates from the last Democratic debate have dropped out of the race, and Tulsi Gabbard is in all likelihood not going to qualify. That leaves only Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders in the next debate, the 11th, which will be Sunday night at 8 p.m. According to Politico, while the DNC format has the candidates seated and taking questions from the audience, Sanders wants to stand. The event will be set in Arizona, days before the voting takes place there as well as in Florida, Illinois, and Ohio. It’s hosted by CNN and Univision, and the moderators will be Dana Bash, Jake Tapper, and Jorge Ramos.

Rufus Sewell in the two-part Agatha Christie adaptation, "The Pale Horse," on Amazon. Ben Blackall/Ben Blackall / © Mammoth Screen 2019

2. On Friday the 13th, Amazon is delivering a two-part adaptation of “The Pale Horse,” the 1961 novel by Agatha Christie. It’s about what happens when a murder investigation is launched into the death of a young woman and a mysterious list of names is discovered in her shoe. Rufus Sewell stars as a man who has no idea why his name is on the list.

Marc Maron's new Netflix special is called "End Times Fun." Adam Rose / Netflix

3. If you only know Marc Maron from his podcast, or from his role on “GLOW,” here’s a chance to see him in his original element, stand-up comedy. Netflix is releasing “End Times Fun” on Tuesday. Now that the world is absolutely definitely 100 percent coming to an end, Maron has a few things to say about wokeness, cell phones, and Marvel movies.

4. “Cosmos: Possible Worlds” is a follow-up to the 2014 series “Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey,” which was a follow-up to Carl Sagan’s 1980 series “Cosmos: A Personal Voyage.” It’s a 13-episode look into “previously uncharted realms, including lost worlds, worlds yet to come, and the worlds that humans may one day inhabit” — that is, lots of science-y stuff. Neil deGrasse Tyson, having been cleared by National Geographic and Fox of sexual harassment allegations, is the host of the show. It premieres on Nat Geo on Monday at 8 p.m., and it will have a second run on Fox later this year. The re-creations include Seth MacFarlane as President Harry S. Truman and Judd Hirsch as father of the atomic bomb J. Robert Oppenheimer.

CHANNEL SURFING

“Black Monday” The second season premieres with two back-to-back episodes. Showtime, Sunday, 10 p.m.

“Stargirl” “America’s Got Talent” winner Grace VanderWaal makes her acting debut in this movie. Disney+, Friday

“The Funny Dance Show” Comedians learn dance numbers and compete in dance-offs. E!, Wednesday, 10:30 p.m.

REVIEWED

“Breeders” An intimate, honest, darkly comic look at the strains of parenting, with Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard.

“Devs” A brainy drama series from Alex Garland (“Ex Machina”) about a woman searching for her boyfriend, who works at a top-secret tech project.

“Spenser Confidential” A formulaic Mark Wahlberg movie loosely based on Robert B. Parker’s private eye.

“Dispatches from Elsewhere” A surreal scavenger hunt in Philadelphia with Jason Segel, Sally Field, Eve Lindley, and André Benjamin.

“Hunters” A pulpy, morally challenging, comic-book styled drama about Nazis in America in the 1970s, starring Al Pacino.

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” A woman hears people’s thoughts in the form of pop songs in this jukebox dramedy.

“Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” An amusing ensemble comedy about the folks who run a video game.





