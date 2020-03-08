Learn how to manage your business’s profile on Google at this workshop from Staples Spotlight. Monday, noon to 2p.m., Staples, 1 Washington Mall, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Tuesday

CONSULTATION

Office hours

Receive personal guidance for your business from experts on cloud storage, data security, and hardware at this event by Microsoft’s business team. Tuesday, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Microsoft Store, 75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

SEMINAR

Marketing for mothers

Understand how to market your small business and network with others at this workshop for working mothers hosted by the city of Boston. Children are welcome. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to noon. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Wednesday

NETWORKING

Pass the pizza

Connect with local women and support their businesses at this networking event hosted by Hustle Up Networking. Wednesday, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Hearth Pizzeria, 974 Great Plain Ave., Needham. $10. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

POWER HOUR

Network and work

Get out of your home or office and work alongside others at this work hour hosted by local female professionals. Support local businesses in the Boston Public Market for breakfast, network, and then enjoy silent work time. Wednesday, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Boston Public Market, 100 Hanover St., Boston. Free. Register online or or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Thursday

CLASS

Meeting 101

Learn the keys to leading a successful and engaging meeting at this workshop from Staples Spotlight. Thursday, noon to 1 p.m., Staples Connect Needham, 163 Highland Ave., Needham. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Make it happen

Learn how to take your product from concept to market at this event hosted by Startup Grind Boston. Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m., Idea Space, 867 Boylston St., 5th floor, Boston. $10. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

Friday

WORKSHOP

Pivot to profitability

Learn how to build a profitable startup at this workshop from professional programming organization Venture Café New England. Friday, 6 to 7:15 p.m., Roxbury Innovation Center, 2300 Washington St., 2nd floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

