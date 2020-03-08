The Democratic leaders of the US Congress are proposing paid sick leave for people affected by coronavirus outbreaks as well as other economic initiatives they say will help workers and their families.
In a joint statement Sunday night, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer framed the proposals as a counter to the Trump administration’s call for tax cuts for major corporations reeling from the impact of the virus.
The proposals include enhanced unemployment insurance benefits for those who may lose their jobs, and expanding food stamps, school lunches and other food-related assistance. They also propose standards for and sufficient distribution of protective equipment for health care and other workers in contact with people exposed to the virus, and widespread and free coronavirus testing.
Pelosi and Schumer say that patients must be reimbursed for any noncovered coronavirus-related costs, and that consumers are protected from price gouging for medical and nonmedical essentials.