In normal times, I’m not a germophobe, but at meetings and a conference over the past week, suddenly I found myself thinking about all of the suggested alternatives to my go-to greeting, the traditional shake-and-pump.

Whether you’re a shaker, a bumper, or — heaven forbid — a hugger, you have to admit that you’ve been thinking about how many times a day you get within someone’s six-foot danger zone and brazenly press the flesh.

Who wants to contract this thing? And yet people can’t resist extending a hand when they say hello. On Tuesday — with concerns about the coronavirus escalating by the hour ― I decided it was time to take a few of them for a test drive.

I started by elbow-bumping a colleague when she showed up in the morning. It required some explaining, since we don’t ordinarily shake hands. But the bump felt awkward — and you have to pay attention to your aim. Then there’s the issue that we’re being told to sneeze into our inner elbows these days. So that stretch of the arm may already be corona-corrupted.

Next, I tested out a foot bump I’d seen on social media. Each person picks up the right foot, taps the side of the other’s foot, and then does the same with the left. It felt sprightly, kind of like a high-five for your lower extremities. It had good symmetry, like the European double-cheek kiss. It could be done even while holding a phone in one hand and a coffee mug in the other. And our feet, unlike our hands, get nowhere near our mouths and noses.

But you need to give others a mini-tutorial in how to do the foot bump. (I decided not to tell people that it is also known as “the Wuhan shake” — bad branding.) And when I posted a short video of it online, people seemed to think I was joking: “That’s a good one.” “LOL — very clever.” A college professor told me it was “only for young people with excellent balance.” Tom Salemi of the conference company DeviceTalks said he was sure he’d pull a muscle doing it.

I tried a hands-together Namaste-style bow, but again, it requires prompting the other person to mimic you. Otherwise, they’ll just stand there and watch. I wasn’t sure I had the performance skills to pull off the hand-over-heart-followed by a stately nod. At carpool drop-off, I did work out an air high-five with my 11-year old, similar to the one Jim and Pam do from afar on “The Office.” It takes a little practice and feels more like the no-contact version of a secret handshake. But it could work with people you see regularly. And it has the benefit of looking cooler the farther away you are from the other person, which lets you steer clear of the perilous Cone of Covid-19.

A colleague with whom I usually fist-bump or shake hands saw me across the office one morning and snapped off a casual salute — without knowing about my experiments with alternate greetings. I saluted back, and then started trying it with others. When you say, “I’m shifting to salutes because of the coronavirus,” people know what to do. And salutes, unlike foot or elbow bumps, let you get in a few seconds of eye contact — probably one of the essential components of the old-school handshake. It was a little awkward when a neighbor got out of his car, stuck out his hand to shake, and I explained that I was transitioning to salutes, but he made the switch pretty smoothly, lifting his hand to mid-forehead.

When I asked others in the business community whether they were trying to move on from handshakes, I got a mixed response.

“As of now, I’m sticking to the handshake,” says Katja Wald, executive director of the MIT Enterprise Forum of Cambridge, which organizes events for entrepreneurs. “I take the T, so I figure I’m exposed to every germ there is at this point.” But Wald said that at a conference her group is holding later this month, she may encourage attendees to try a handshake alternative.

The Massachusetts Biotechnology Council is encouraging event attendees to do the elbow bump, as is the trade group Massachusetts Innovation & Technology Exchange. Amy Quigley, executive director of the latter, said she had deployed the elbow bump in bad flu seasons past, and just switched over to it again this month.

Jen Benson, executive director of the nonprofit Alliance for Business Leadership and a former Massachusetts state representative, wrote via e-mail: “I haven’t considered moving away from the handshake. When I am sick I certainly announce why I’m not shaking hands, and it is always awkward.” Benson said she isn’t encouraging folks to try a different greeting at Alliance events. “I leave that up to folks to decide on their own.”

One day last week, C.A. Webb, executive director of the Kendall Square Association, a business group, noticed that people at meetings “were still shaking hands.” But by the following day, they had stopped. “I’ve been leading with the elbow bump or a head nod,” Webb says, “though I think a full-on Namaste bow is great, too. I’ve been getting some fist bumps, which I’m not wild about, as it’s too much hand contact.”

I must say: So far, I have not been missing any of the grasping and clasping. It’s hard to see very staid situations, like a job interview or a deposition, opening with a round of foot bumps or air high-fives. But greetings seem like they are less about flesh-pressing and more about doing something in sync with the other person. Salutes are respectful, fun, and can be done from whatever distance you’re comfortable with. You can pretend you’re Tom Cruise in “Top Gun” or the president boarding a chopper on the White House lawn.

My slogan for 2020: Snap off a salute and stay healthy.

Scott Kirsner can be reached at kirsner@pobox.com. Follow him on Twitter @ScottKirsner