As far as tactics go, Hawk points out, it’s perhaps not the most sustainable. But in this now-streaming update of Robert B. Parker ’s detective novels (albeit one adapted from “Wonderland,” a posthumous Spenser novel written by Ace Atkins ), Spenser’s scrappy, bare-knuckle approach to crime-solving is a crucial part of the character.

“Man, you get beat up a lot,” says his roommate and eventual sidekick, Hawk ( Winston Duke ), after Wahlberg’s Spenser escapes a particularly harrowing face-off in a restaurant. "And I’ve noticed every single time you get your face pushed in, you come back with just a little bit more information.”

Playing a wise-cracking Boston private eye in new Netflix movie “Spenser Confidential," Mark Wahlberg gets punched, kicked, and generally thrown around so much that eventually the other characters take notice.

Advertisement

“Every time Spenser gets into it, he never has the upper hand,” says Wahlberg, speaking by phone. “He makes out OK, because he’s usually not in the wrong, but I have to say I didn’t love getting dragged across a bathroom floor or attacked by a dog.”

In the Peter Berg-directed action-comedy, audiences first meet Spenser behind bars at the state prison in Walpole, as he finishes out a five-year sentence for assaulting a corrupt police captain. Before getting released, though, he comes to blows with his fellow inmates, led by rapper Post Malone and mixed-martial-arts fighter Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

“Cowboy Cerrone, the winningest fighter in UFC history, wasn’t experienced in doing stunt work, so he didn’t know how to pull his punches or kicks,” recalls the Dorchester-bred actor, wincing slightly at the memory.

“And [in a later scene,] this dog was trained to attack but not to bite halfway, to know the difference between where the pants end and the skin starts," adds Wahlberg, 48. "They weren’t the most fun moments, getting beaten up. But all that makes the character more endearing, because he’s the reluctant hero. He’ll do the right thing no matter the cost.”

Advertisement

Wahlberg grew up watching ABC’s “Spenser: For Hire,” the locally shot ’80s series that starred Robert Urich as Spenser and Avery Brooks as Hawk. He actually met the late Urich years ago in California, when he lived out by the golf courses at Sherwood Country Club. But Wahlberg never attempted to channel the actor’s iconic version of Spenser on set. “This movie’s based on the Ace Atkins book, not the TV series,” notes the actor. “To try to take from him, and replicate what he did, is a losing proposition.”

Instead, Wahlberg and Berg — now on their fifth film together — aimed to deliver their own version of Spenser, smart-mouthed and rough around the edges. Placing him in an authentically Boston setting was important to both actor and director, who filmed across the city as well as in Malden, Raynham, Revere, and Weston.

Wahlberg and Berg previously shot around Boston for “Patriots Day,” their 2016 dramatization of the Boston Marathon bombings and subsequent manhunt. Back in town to film “Spenser Confidential,” both director and star say the action-comedy felt like a refreshing change of pace.

“Making movies about real-life tragedy can be very daunting,” says Wahlberg. “There’s certainly a lot of pressure."

Professionally, he and Berg share a passion for stories of blue-collar heroes rising out of desperate circumstances, from their Afghanistan war drama “Lone Survivor” to oil-rig disaster pic “Deepwater Horizon.” But such ripped-from-the-headlines projects often require restaging grim moments in American history, and “Patriots Day” took them to particularly dark places.

Advertisement

“It was not a light experience,” recalls Berg, speaking by phone about the “Patriots Day” shoot, for which they recreated not only the initial bomb blasts but violence that subsequently spilled onto the streets of Watertown (filmed in Framingham). “I love Boston, and it was great to go back and work there without the emotional intensity we’d experienced.”

The Boston of “Spenser Confidential” is caught between past and present, with the defunct Wonderland dog track in Revere playing a major role in the plot, and a bathroom scuffle between Spenser and dirty cops taking place inside Slainte, a long-shuttered West Broadway bar. The script, co-written by New Englander Brian Helgeland, bears the mark of more than one local with a firsthand knowledge of Boston locales that have since vanished into history.

For Wahlberg especially, “Spenser Confidential” marked a homecoming in more ways than one. Archie Wahlberg, his uncle and godfather, has a cameo early in the film. “He’s in the prison fight with me, Post Malone, and Cowboy Cerrone,” reveals the actor. “He’s the older gentlemen who tells me to ‘[expletive] 'em up, Spenser!’"

As part of the film’s 55-day shoot, production took place in Dorchester’s Jones Hill neighborhood, where Wahlberg once lived with his parents and eight siblings. “That was pretty surreal, coming full circle,” says Wahlberg. “I grew up at 25 Peverell Street, and we shot at 24. I was sitting on my old stairs in my suit while they were lighting shots.”

Advertisement

Berg remembers the look on his actor’s face, solemn and far away, as he sat in between takes on the stoop outside his childhood home. “It was emotional for me to think about how far Mark’s come and how rough his life was at that time," says the director, 55. “He’s risen up out of an environment so very few rise out of, and certainly not to the level he has.”

For Wahlberg, being home stirred up all kinds of emotions, making “Spenser” feel unusually personal. “It recreated a lot of fond memories, and also some tough ones,” he says. “But those are the things that shape and mold you, that make you who you are.

“I loved talking to kids in the neighborhood, some of whom didn’t even know I was from there,” adds Wahlberg. “I wanted to inspire kids that, no matter what their circumstances are, where they’ve come from, there’s nothing they can’t accomplish if they’re willing to go out there and do the work.”









Isaac Feldberg can be reached at isaac.feldberg@globe.com, or on Twitter at @isaacfeldberg.