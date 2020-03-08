North Shore: An eared grebe continues to be seen off of West Beach in Beverly, and a Pacific loon at Cathedral Ledge in Rockport.

Greater Boston: A dickcisselcontinued to be seen at Rumney Marsh Reservation. Strong numbers of American woodcocks have moved into urban areas of the city, including the Rose Kennedy Greenway, the Christian Science Plaza, Hall’s Pond, Brighton, and Cambridge. A great cormorant was seen on the Mystic Lakes in Medford.

West of Boston: Observers reported a cackling goose and four sandhill cranes at the Dexter Drumlin Reservation in Dexter. There were three Wilson’s snipes along the Concord River at Punkatasset in Concord.

South Shore: Two barnacle geese continue to be spotted on Vaughan Hill Road in Rochester. There was a tundra swan at Somerset Reservoir in Somerset. Among sightings were 33 Eastern meadowlarks in the Cumberland Farm fields in Halifax. A palm warbler was reported from Mass Audubon Tidmarsh Wildlife Sanctuary in Plymouth.

Berkshire County: A snow goose was spotted in Cheshire and a rusty blackbird in Lee.

Nantucket: Eight Northern shovelers were seen in Great Point Among sightings were a tufted duck in Madaket, 40 lesser black-backed gulls off of Low Beach, and two Baltimore orioles in Siasconset.

Ruby-crowned kinglets are running somewhat early this year, with a large number making their way into the state last week, including individuals in Acton, Aquinnah, Newburyport, Norfolk, Watertown, and Wayland.





For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass. Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.mass audubon.org.