“We’re taking precautions,” said the Rev. Cynthia Pape, deacon of the Cathedral of St. Paul, across from Boston Common. “The rest is in God’s hands.”

Despite a rise from 13 cases on Saturday to 28 by Sunday, Covid-19 worries seemingly kept few worshipers from attending Sunday services.

As the number of reported coronavirus cases in Massachusetts more than doubled over the weekend, typical flu-season protocols were in place at Boston area houses of worship Sunday: Elbow bumps largely preempted “May peace be with you” handshakes, and congregants partook of Holy Communion minus the usual sips of sacramental wine from church chalices.

A bottle of hand sanitizer sat next to a stack of hymnals on a table at the front entrance of the Episcopalian church on Tremont Street.

“We’ll refrain from handshakes and hugs for now,” the Rev. Jennifer McCracken told the congregants, who were seated in a circular formation in the middle of the sanctuary.

Likewise, during Holy Communion, there would be no touching, or dipping Eucharist wafers into the chalice, McCracken said.

Partaking of the wafer alone “is full communion,” she emphasized.

And during fellowship hour, food normally prepared and served in the church’s downstairs kitchen, would be switched to “single-serving packaged food” for the time being, McCracken said.

Those are among the many precautions underway as the worldwide total of people infected with the coronavirus hit 105,000, and as the 15 new cases reported in Massachusetts Sunday brought the state’s total to 28.

Worldwide 3,500 people have died; 3,100 of those in China. The United States has seen 21 deaths.

“God calls on us to be the face of love in the world,” especially in times of sickness, crisis, and contagion, McCracken said.

“We are all the same,” she said. “We are all human, we are all vulnerable, we are all exposed and frightened — all of us.”

Jim Butler, 75, chose to seat himself in a chair against the wall, apart from everyone else on Sunday, because of “a variety of reasons connected to the virus,” he said.

“Normally I’m part of the congregation,” Butler said. “I don’t want to overreact, but on the other hand, an abundance of caution is not a bad thing.”

He said he would skip this week’s fellowship hour, a time for coffee, snacks, and discussion.

At St. Paul’s, as at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in South End, churchgoers blew kisses, waved hands, flashed peace signs, or put a hand over their hearts and bowed at one another instead of shaking hands when wishing “God’s love” upon one another.

The Rev. Kevin O’Leary said congregants at Cathedral of the Holy Cross hadn’t expressed anxieties over coronavirus, but it may have kept a few at home Sunday morning.

“I thought it was a little low, slightly less I have to say,” O’Leary said of attendance at 11:30 Mass at New England’s largest Roman Catholic church.

But then again, he said, Saturday evening Mass seemed more crowded than usual.

As she ascended the front steps to the cathedral a half mile from her home, Cheryl Dickinson, 73, said she won’t be traveling abroad anytime soon, but she is largely carrying on as usual and that includes going to church.

“I heed the warnings; I think many other people do as well,” she said. “I feel secure. I listened to [Vice President] Mike Pence last night; I feel very secure in the way our government is handling this.”

Radio personality and voice of the Boston Symphony Orchestra Ron Della Chiesa, who is involved with the cathedral, addressed the congregation near the outset of Mass, requesting prayers for the ill and inspiration and guidance “for all who are combating the spread of disease.”

When it came time to bid adieu to those who had attended Mass, O’Leary made light of the physical restrictions.

“I like this; this is fun,” he said, bumping elbows with all who left the church.

As for the occasional person who wanted to do a heel tap instead, O’Leary was game.

“It’s like a little dance,” he said.

In Newton, Jewish families streamed into Temple Beth on Sunday morning for a carnival to celebrate Purim, which begins Monday night.

There was face-painting, cookie-making, general merriment — and hand sanitizer galore, said Stacy Schwartz, the temple president.

Temple leaders canceled an upcoming senior luncheon out of concern for the elderly, who tend to be the most vulnerable, she said.

They’ve been disinfecting the temple more often and have sent e-mails to congregants with information and tips from the state, Schwartz said.

Temple leaders have been following releases from the state and will make decisions based on that official information. For now, most programming will continue as scheduled.

“We’re a vibrant suburban synagogue with lots of programs, and we want to be optimistically cautious,” Schwartz said.

St. Paul’s practices outreach to the homeless, which was evident in the turnout.

Bryant Draycott, a US veteran donning a camouflage cap and pants along with a wristful of beaded bracelets, took a cynical attitude toward the coronavirus “hysteria.”

“Shall I mail it to you?” he asked as he placed a folded bill into the collection plate.

But Kenneth Spring, 58, who lives with about 120 other homeless people in a shelter in Jamaica Plain, said the challenges are “extreme” for the homeless when it comes to coronavirus.

He said he has been attending services at St. Paul’s for about a year. His faith, he said, helps assuage his virus fears “a little bit.”

But the struggle on the streets is real, Spring said.

“It’s hard because you can’t be clean,” he said. “You want to be clean, but you can’t; no one will let you use their bathrooms. There’s no bathrooms, there’s no sinks, there’s no place to get clean.”

Gal Tziperman Lotan of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com or 617-929-1579. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.