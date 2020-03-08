Diony Cimini-Freitas, 26, of Hudson is wanted by police on the charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, according to the statement.

Four people were hospitalized with stab wounds after an altercation at a Hudson bar late Saturday night, and police have issued an arrest warrant for the alleged suspect, according to a statement from the Hudson Police Department.

Police in Hudson issued an arrest warrant for Diony Cimini-Freitas in connection to a stabbing that sent four people to the hospital late Saturday night.

Police responded to a 911 call just before midnight for a reported disturbance inside the Old School House Pub and Restaurant in Hudson. There officers found two victims with stab wounds in the abdomen and one victim with a stab wound in their arm. A fourth victim was found outside the pub with a stab wound in their leg.

The victims were taken by ambulance to area hospitals with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said the four victims were inside the pub when an altercation broke out “between a large group of individuals." Cimini-Freitas allegedly used a knife and attacked the victims, according to the police statement.

Police believe the victims and Cimini-Freitas knew each other, and said there is no immediate threat to the community.

No further details were immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

