In the video, the 12-year-old players for the Springfield Junior Pics and the New Hampshire Junior Monarchs watched as the Monarchs head coach threw haymaker punches at a veteran referee.

A New Hampshire youth hockey coach attacked a referee on the ice during a peewee playoff game in Kingston Saturday night, according to league officials and video of the incident.

“I think the guy just lost it,” said the referee, Aldo Binda, 59, in a phone interview Sunday.

The president of the New Hampshire Amateur Hockey Association, Matt Roy, called the incident an “assault” in a phone interview and said the volunteer coach had been immediately suspended by the league.

“It’s disturbing. There’s no place for this in hockey,” he said Sunday.

In a statement, Massachusetts Hockey said it was aware of the incident and called it very serious.

The coach will face a suspension hearing in the next few weeks, Roy said. Neither league provided further information about him.

While tensions with coaches, players, and parents have been ratcheting up for years over calls, there was no officiating call in question Saturday night, according to Binda, the 25-year veteran referee who was attacked.

Near the end of the second period, Binda, 59, said he skated over to the Monarchs bench after the coach began repeatedly slamming the door and swearing at his own players. It was the team’s second game of the day in the Eastern Hockey Federation tournament.

“I skated over and told you him can’t do that,” Binda said Sunday. The situation appeared to escalate in seconds, according to video of the incident provided to the Globe by Referees Crease, the company Binda works for.

Binda, who was one of two game officials, gave the coach a penalty, a bench minor, and the coach began swearing at him, he said.

After the coach allegedly spit him, Benda said he ejected him. In the video, the coach can be seen initially leaving, but then turning to confront the referee.

“Just spitting at me, I was taken aback,” he said.

But as the coach approached, Binda said he “extended [his] arms out and pushed him away from me.” The coach fell to the ice and jumped up with fists blazing. “He tried to pull my mask off and throwing haymakers at me. He was punching me like crazy,” Binda said.

And after the team’s assistant coaches restrained him, the coach threatened to attack Binda again in the parking lot and refused to leave the Bog Ice Arena, shouting from the balcony.

“I should have called the police,” said Binda, who said he is weighing filing a report with authorities. But Binda, who said he suffered minor injuries — aching arms and a twisted back — and will see a doctor Monday, said he just wanted to finish the game for the kids.

Binda’s brother, Eugene Binda, who has organized hockey refereeing since 1974 and provides officials for the majority of games on the East Coast from college hockey and below with his company Referees Crease, said referees have been increasingly under fire.

“We’re under attack every single day,” he said in a phone interview.

In the fall, a Globe review found irate parents were helping cause a shortage of officials across all youth sports in Massachusetts.

But Eugene Binda said the Saturday night incident was one step further, in part because it appeared to be a coach who initiated the altercation. “I’ve never seen anything this bad, a coach on an official, ever. This one here is over the edge."