An 80-year-old man was cited after he allegedly struck and seriously injured a man with his car and then fled the scene in Arlington Saturday night, police said.

The man, who is from Cambridge, was driving in the area of 112 Mass Ave. when he allegedly struck a 48-year-old Baldwinville man, Arlington police said in a statement on the department’s Facebook page Sunday. The victim was found lying in the roadway at about 10:15 p.m.

He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. He was reported to be in stable condition Sunday morning, police said.