Dozens of workers at Mystic Generating Station, the state’s largest power plant, went on strike early Saturday morning at the Charlestown facility, according officials from the utility workers union.

In a news release, union representatives said Exelon, the plant’s Chicago-based owner, has sought "to lower standards for workers in ways that they believe would jeopardize the retention of highly-skilled frontline employees who are vital to the safe operation of the 2,001 megawatt fossil power plant,”

The strike officially began around 4 a.m. on Saturday.