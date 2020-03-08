Four years later, the neighborhood is being redeveloped. Construction crews are clearing land for new buildings. And some residents say they are still routinely stopped by police.

Police said the encounters — known as “field interrogations and observations” but commonly referred to around the country as stop-and-frisk — were an effort to make a troubled neighborhood safer. But statistics at the time showed that the tactic disproportionately targeted Black people. In a city that is roughly a quarter Black, about 70 percent of the nearly 15,000 such encounters that year targeted Black people.

In 2016, Whittier Street Apartments in Roxbury was one of the places where police most often stopped people, searched them, or observed them secretly from afar.

But it’s impossible for them to know how many people are being stopped in the neighborhood — or in any other neighborhood. After the 2016 statistics were disclosed in 2017, Boston police never again released such data. And the Boston Police Department has not responded to a public records request for filed in November, when a spokesman said the department no longer compiles and redacts the information for public release.

Police have long said the stops are integral to keeping communities safe in areas where violent crime is more common; some residents and civil rights advocates say the tactic disproportionately affects communities of color and needlessly interrupts the lives of innocent people.

“Bostonians deserve to know how many residents have been stopped and frisked on our streets,” City Councilor Andrea J. Campbell said. “The administration pledged to make this data public as a matter of public trust, and by not releasing data for more than three years, they have broken that pledge.”

Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a police spokesman, said the data may be available as early as next week but said he could not be more specific.

After the Globe requested the data in November, Boyle said the department had stopped compiling it for public release. He said it was not a deliberate decision, but that the employee responsible for assembling the data had moved to another job in the department and nobody else had taken on the responsibility.

Boyle last week declined to answer questions about how long the compilation and redaction process has taken and why the data are not yet public.

Campbell said the city should “release this data immediately.”

“If not, I will be forced to take further action as chair of the council’s committee on public safety and criminal justice,” Campbell said.

Police officers in Boston still write reports when they stop, search, or observe someone. That information can be used in criminal investigations, in deciding where to send officers on patrols, and in the department’s controversial gangs database.

Such data can be impactful: The Supreme Judicial Court cited it in a unanimous 2016 decision, saying judges should consider whether Black men who ran from police did so to avoid the “recurring indignity of being racially profiled."

“Rather, the finding that black males in Boston are disproportionately and repeatedly targeted for FIO [field interrogation and observation] encounters suggests a reason for flight totally unrelated to consciousness of guilt,” Justice Geraldine Hines wrote at the time.

Four years ago, William Evans, who was then the police commissioner, pledged to release the data every year and noted that the number of stops had fallen dramatically, from a high of 55,684 in 2008 to 9,049 stops involving 14,995 people in 2016. He also put into effect a policy saying officers must list the reason they conduct a stop in their reports.

“We want to be as transparent as we possibly can,” Evans said at the time.

Evans left office in 2018 and was replaced by Commissioner William G. Gross.

“Once a problem is identified, it is crucial to track that issue over time if you are looking for meaningful solutions,” said Oren Sellstrom, litigation director at the Boston-based nonprofit Lawyers for Civil Rights. “You can’t solve a problem if you just bury your head in the sand.”

For a meaningful conversation about racial profiling and community trust in police, the city’s leaders need to be informed, Sellstrom said: How many stops are being conducted? Where? What are the most common reasons people are being stopped?

Sellstrom said he sees the issue as emblematic of a broader lack of transparency in the Police Department.

His organization has an ongoing public-records lawsuit against the department that seeks an injunction to make it easier for attorneys and the public to obtain information. Attorneys from the group have filed to obtain information about police hiring practices and diversity figures, among other issues.

“This is part of an ongoing pattern and practice of the department’s refusal to comply with the public records law,” Sellstrom said.

Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.