The parade organizer, the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council, says Bostonians were the first to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in North America when on March 17, 1737, in a gesture of solidarity, the city’s Irish new and old united in festivities honoring their motherland and their patron saint. Subsequent celebrations would include banquets and a parade, first held downtown until it was moved in 1901 to Southie, which the council notes was not only home to many Irish but also the site of Dorchester Heights, where the evacuation of British troops from Boston on March 17, 1776, was made possible.

One of the granddaddies of these annual processions takes place in South Boston Sunday , starting at 1 p.m. outside the Broadway MBTA station and stepping or rolling merrily toward Andrew Square by way of West and East Broadway and stretches of several other streets. The sidewalks will be full, the spectacle well worth the price of free admission.

Can the green, green grass of spring be far off, now that St. Patrick’s Day parades are waiting around the corner?

“The annual parade became a dual-hatted celebration of St. Patrick’s Day and Irish heritage, as well as military service and the commemoration of Evacuation Day,” the group says on its website. For more information, visit www.southbostonparade.org.

Many other Irish communities across America have since also adopted the tradition of an annual parade. You can let your Erin go Bragh spirit flow this week in these other places, all within a short drive of Southie:

In Lawrence on Saturday, the parade starts at 1 p.m. at Amesbury and Common streets, goes over the Casey Bridge, then down Parker and Salem streets, Shawsheen Road, and Market Street before ending near Loring Street. Visit www.facebook.com/LawrenceStPatricksDayParade.

The 64th parade in Newport, R.I., is also on Saturday. It starts at 11 a.m. at the city hall and runs through Washington Square, down Thames Street, and ends at St. Augustine’s Church. Visit www.newportirish.com.

In Abington, the 41st parade is on Sunday, starting at 1 p.m. at Washington and Orange streets (St. Patrick’s Square). Visit www.abingtonstpatricksdayparade.org.

The parade in Scituate also kicks off at 1 p.m. Sunday, from the Veterans Memorial Gym, 327 First Parish Road (formerly the Gates Intermediate School gym), to Front Street, Beaver Dam Road, and Jericho Road, ending near Hatherly Road. Visit www.weloveaparade.com.

Also on Sunday, Worcester holds its parade at noon, starting on Park Avenue at Mill Street and ending at Park Avenue and Highland Street. Visit www.stpatsparade.com.

The parades are only half the fun; there are other activities associated with these late winter displays of marching bands, colorful floats, reenactors, clowns, and politicians, among others. Visit their websites and also www.irishmassachusetts.com.

A couple other happenings for the Irish in us: In Waltham, there is a “Vintage Irish Dance Night” on Friday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Charles River Museum of Industry & Innovation, 154 Moody St. Dance instructor Ruth Benson Levin will teach three 19th-century Irish Ceili group pattern dances, including “The Walls of Limerick” and “The Waves of Tory.” Visit www.charlesrivermuseum.org.

WGBH’s “A St. Patrick’s Day Celtic Sojourn” returns with six shows, including stops in Rockport, Cambridge, and Beverly. Host Brian O’Donovan and music director Keith Murphy present traditional Irish music and dance on Wednesday at 8 p.m. at Rockport Music-Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St.; Saturday at 3 and 7:30 p.m. at Sanders Theatre, Harvard University; and Sunday at 3 p.m., at The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. Visit www.wgbh.org/celtic.

And here are three more events celebrating the centennial of women’s suffrage: The Natick Historical Society presents Judith Kalaora in “I Now Pronounce You Lucy Stone” on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Morse Institute Library, 14 East Central St. Visit www.natickhistoricalsociety.org. The Plymouth Public Library and the Plymouth Area League of Women Voters present Jessa Piaia in “Meet Susan B. Anthony (1820-1906): A Singular Feminist” on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the library, 132 South St. Visit www.plymouthpubliclibrarycorp.org. And at the Newbury Town Library, 0 Lunt St., Byfield, curator Kathie Motes Bennewitz presents a lecture, “Our Neighbors & Crusaders: Women Finding Their Voice Through Suffrage,” on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Visit www.newburyhistory.org/calendar.

L. Kim Tan can be reached at kim.tan@globe.com.