Two men were stabbed during a fight in Dorchester Saturday morning, according to Boston police.
The men suffered non-life-threatening injuries in an altercation at 108 Adams St. about 6:05 a.m., said Officer Stephen McNulty, a police spokesman. The address is about halfway between Fields Corner and Meetinghouse Hill.
The men were transported to a local hospital, he said in an e-mail. It was not clear if the fight took place inside the residence or on the street out front.
The incident is under investigation, McNulty said.