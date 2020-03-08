With the Vernal Equinox a week and a half away, a touch of warmer weather is slated for the start of the workweek, according to the National Weather Service.
Highs are expected to reach 54 degrees in Boston Sunday, 67 Monday, and 63 Tuesday, before settling to 55 degrees Wednesday, 47 Thursday, and 50 Friday and Saturday, forecasters said.
Monday’s sunny skies are expected to give way to increasing clouds and a chance of rain Tuesday night, mainly after 9 p.m., according to the weather service.
Rain is also possible Thursday, Friday night, and Saturday, according to forecasters.