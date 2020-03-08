We could still see a day or two of cold and snow, but spring is definitely here.

High pressure that usually brings fair weather will be pushing offshore Monday with a southwesterly flow of very mild air. As the high sets off the coast line, it will allow temperatures to reach well into the 60s and several spots will try for 70 degrees Monday afternoon. If you look at all the March 9ths on record, there are only two of them where the temperature has exceeded 70 degrees, so we are at the upper limits of what occurs this time of the year. The record, which was set back just in 2016, is 77 — and that record will not be challenged.

The weekend started on a cold note, but you likely noticed temperatures well into the 50s Sunday afternoon along with a blend of clouds and sunshine. Milder air is certainly streaming north and will be most evident over the next couple of days. Typical temperatures the second week of March run in the mid- and upper-40s but can also be as cold as the 30s. It’s more unusual to see readings in the mid- and upper-60s or even hitting 70 degrees.

High pressure, denoted with the blue, south of New England will push offshore and bring mild conditions to the area this week. NOAA (custom credit)/NOAA

The pattern of very mild and actually pretty dry conditions has been evident for the past six weeks. We haven’t seen much rain lately, and this is good news for spring flooding — but if this pattern did continue right into summer, we would definitely start to have problems.

The weather setup we are in right now is more typical of the summer months, with the jet stream much further north than usual, keeping the late winter/early spring air up in Canada. Since the jet stream is so far north, it also is not a factor in producing any storms, so our precipitation chances are far and few between — and when we do mention showers in the forecast, they are relatively light

There is a chance of showers during Tuesday afternoon or evening as a cold front approaches. This will knock our temperatures back somewhat for Wednesday, but it’s still going to be an unseasonably mild day.

Rainfall Tuesday is confined to far western New England. Weatherbell (custom credit)/Weatherbell

Thursday is also quite nice before the next Reynolds system arrives late Thursday or early Friday, bringing with it a renewed chance of a few showers — but again, I’m not expecting any heavy rain.

If you’re already thinking about the upcoming weekend, at present it looks seasonably mild, which means 45 to 50 degrees and storm-free.

The chances of above-normal conditions continue into the third week of March. NOAA (custom credit)/NOAA

Beyond, looking at the eight- to 14-day outlook, it continues to show a better chance we’re going to see warmer-than-average temperatures rather than cooler.

We could still see a day or two of cold and snow, but spring is definitely here.