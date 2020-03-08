BOSTON (AP) — Lawmakers and advocates are planning to gather at the Massachusetts State House to push legislation that would ban body size discrimination.

The bill is sponsored by Democratic Sen. Becca Rausch of Needham and Democratic Rep. Tram Nguyen of Andover.

At an event at the State House on Tuesday, Rausch and Tram plan to join advocates and eating disorder experts to talk about the hidden impact of weight discrimination in employment, health care, and education.