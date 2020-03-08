“U.S. citizens, especially with underlying conditions, should not travel by cruise ship,” a tweet from the department stated late Sunday afternoon, noting an increased risk of coronavirus on the vacation vessels. “Many countries have implemented screening procedures, denied port entry rights to ships and prevented disembarking.”

The US State Department on Sunday issued an advisory urging citizens, especially those with severe health problems, not to take cruises amid the coronavirus outbreak.

A post on the Department of State’s website says that many countries have implemented strict screening procedures that deny port entry rights to ships and prevent passengers from disembarking, or have subjected passengers to local quarantine procedures.

“While the U.S. government has evacuated some cruise ship passengers in recent weeks, repatriation flights should not be relied upon as an option for U.S. citizens under the potential risk of quarantine by local authorities,” the post says.

The post notes that the US Centers for Disease control has advised older adults and travelers with underlying health issues to avoid situations that put them at increased risk for the virus, which entails “avoiding crowded places, avoiding non-essential travel such as long plane trips, and especially avoiding embarking on cruise ships.”

Anyone with imminent plans to take a cruise should contact the company directly for further information. Officials also advise monitoring the State Department’s travel website, as well as CDC’s guidance on cruise ships amid the coronavirus outbreak.

No further information was immediately available.





