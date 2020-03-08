A Rhode Island man charged with pretending to be a driver for a ride-hailing company then kidnapping and raping a woman who had just left a Boston bar is heading back to court.

Alvin Campbell Jr., 39, faces arraignment in Boston on Monday on kidnapping, aggravated rape, and indecent assault and battery charges, according to the office of Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

Campbell has been held on $250,000 bail since pleading not guilty at his district court arraignment Jan. 9. His court-appointed attorney warned against a rush to judgment.