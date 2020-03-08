Both men underwent testing and are being held in isolation at their homes, the statement said. Their test results will be sent to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

The two New Hampshire cases represent the state’s third and fourth positive tests. They involve a Grafton County man became ill after coming in contact with the virus at a church in West Lebanon, and a man from Rockingham County who began showing symptoms after a trip to Italy, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

New Hampshire health officials reported two new presumptive positive cases of Covid-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, and Vermont announced its first case in statements released on Saturday.

Officials believe the Grafton County man contracted the virus while attending morning services at the Hope Bible Fellowship church on 114 Seminary Hill on March 1. The church has now canceled all activities and is working to advise everyone who attended the 9 a.m. coffee social or the 10 a.m. worship services that day to self-quarantine.

“These new cases broaden our investigation and our public health team is working to try and prevent further community transmission,” Benjamin Chan, an epidemiologist for the state of New Hampshire said. “It is important for anybody in our communities who may have fever or other respiratory symptoms to practice social distancing and stay home when ill. We continue to work with hospitals and community organizations to respond to this challenging global COVID-19 outbreak.”

Health officials plan to hold a press conference about the new cases on Sunday at 10:30 a.m at the Division of Public Health Services in Concord, NH.

Also on Saturday, Vermont officials announce the state’s first case of Covid-19.

Few details were released about the adult patient, who is hospitalized in an airborne infection isolation room. Health officials are investigating the person’s travels and exposure history, according to a news release from the Vermont Department of Health, and are “conducting conduct tracing for anyone who has been in close contact with the person.” The state will hold a press conference Sunday morning at 11 a.m. in Burlington.

