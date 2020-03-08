I think the March 1 editorial “A sacred cow no more” missed the point. Trying to create a more equitable racial and ethnic balance at the exam schools is a lose-lose proposition. Instead, I suggest that the Boston Public Schools reexamine the rationale for even having exam schools.

Exam schools exist to segregate students who might be the so-called best and brightest from the rest of the school population, who thereby are doomed presumably to being just mediocre. But the purpose of the Boston Public Schools should be to provide every student with all of the resources necessary to succeed, whether in an exam school or not. Superintendent Brenda Cassellius should focus on ensuring that every Boston student has the same quality education.