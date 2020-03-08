There are a number of reasons women face a persistent racial wealth gap. As a McKinsey study recently found, Black women are more likely to carry debt than men and often don’t earn enough to pay down those debts – effectively earning 65 cents for every dollar the median white man earns. The report also found that Black women are effectively segregated into job fields and roles with lower pay – often finding positions within the public sector that are more stable but with lower ceilings in terms of pay.

The wealth gap facing women is one of the worst kept secrets in business. Whether it’s the amount we get paid, the number of us represented in senior management, or the benefits we typically receive, women tend to owe more and own less compared with our male counterparts. And the gap facing women of color is even wider.

The result? Where the median single white man has accumulated almost $30,000 in wealth, single Black women have a median wealth of only $200. For Latinas, the gap is even greater, as they earn only 54 cents for every dollar men do, according to the National Women’s Law Center, and two thirds work in service sector jobs with low pay and few benefits like sick leave and employer-provided health care.

Closing the racial wealth gap is smart economics. McKinsey estimates that it could increase GDP by 4 to 6 percent in eight years, adding as much as $1.5 trillion to our economy.

But how?

Having spent my career promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion at all levels in business, I believe that in America “your network is your net worth” – whether it’s your friends, your school or who you work with. A big step toward closing the racial wealth gap starts with giving businesses owned by women of color access and opportunity.

To be sure, we have seen more businesses adopt Women Business Enterprise (WBE) goals that improve supplier diversity. But the truth is, few of these businesses are owned by women of color. Making progress will require deliberate and intentional efforts by corporate leaders.

As general counsel of John Hancock, Wayne Budd, a mentor of mine, did just that, making supplier diversity an integral part of how Hancock did business. For Budd — an associate attorney general under President George H.W. Bush — it wasn’t a matter of ideology but good business sense.

When businesses wake up on this issue, everyone wins. With study after study showing that supplier diversity often results in less nepotism and less cronyism, corporations who spend millions of dollars on procurement get more efficiency and a greater potential for cost savings.

Not only that, but addressing diversity, equity, and inclusion at the vendor level can also produce results quickly. Supplier diversity can open an important door to changing corporate culture more broadly.

So, this International Women’s Day, let’s celebrate women by committing ourselves to closing the racial wealth gap once and for all. My charge to Massachusetts businesses is: Take the lead.

Colette A.M. is president and CEO of Colette Phillips Communications, a public relations and diversity and inclusion communications consulting firm.