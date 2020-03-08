I have to respond to a letter writer published Wednesday who claims that Donald Trump, as the president, automatically deserves respect (“President’s supporters waiting for Trump to get respect he deserves”). Respect is not just given, it is earned.
I did not come into this thinking that Trump was all bad; however, after close to four years, all I can think is, “Lock him up.” The worst part is his bullying and name-calling, I mean, who does that, other than a child? Respect, in this case, is not earned, nor is it deserved.
Christine Treat
Acton
Growing up, my five siblings and I would bristle each time our father pronounced that he did not care if we loved him, only that we respected him. Susan Fiorello writes that our current president deserves our respect based solely on his elected status.
One example only is needed to convey why respect will never be allowed the man who currently inhabits the White House. As someone who has dedicated her personal and professional life caring for those with significant challenges, the possibility of regard vanished the day Donald Trump publicly mocked a reporter who had a disability.
While many who voted for him may indeed love him, respect is a quality harder to justify.
Judith T. Heerlein
Georgetown