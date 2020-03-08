I have to respond to a letter writer published Wednesday who claims that Donald Trump, as the president, automatically deserves respect (“President’s supporters waiting for Trump to get respect he deserves”). Respect is not just given, it is earned.

I did not come into this thinking that Trump was all bad; however, after close to four years, all I can think is, “Lock him up.” The worst part is his bullying and name-calling, I mean, who does that, other than a child? Respect, in this case, is not earned, nor is it deserved.

Christine Treat