We are, however, not even close to meeting these goals. Almost 100 years after winning the right to vote, gender equality and opportunity remain elusive for many women and girls in Massachusetts.

All women — no matter their race, age, socio-economic status, or geography — deserve the same base level of economic opportunity; education for themselves and their children; a safe environment in their home and community; food security; and quality, affordable and accessible child care, elder care, and health care.

This year’s International Women’s Day finds us at the precipice of a seismic presidential election and at the beginning of a new decade. It’s a good time to take stock of where we stand in our quest for gender equality, and why it makes a difference.

What gives?

Unless and until we have gender equality among our policymakers, elected officials, and civic and business leaders, women will continue to suffer disproportionately at the bottom end of the socioeconomic spectrum. Although the data are nascent (because there are so few decision-making environments where women hold even a third of the seats at the table), we see, for example, that more women on corporate boards results in increased financial performance and better corporate governance; and increases in the number of women in the legislature result in increases in total educational spending. Closer to home, we see tremendous progress and change in the agenda of the Boston City Council, which is now composed of a majority of women and led by the third consecutive woman of color.

So why aren’t we far more focused on making these results universal, and ensuring gender equality in the highest positions of authority across the board? Because too many occupants of the top rungs aren’t especially interested in seeing those numbers change, and not enough women and men are fighting for that change.

Instead, what we see are bits of progress masquerading as true change. Even where women are gaining some ground in some industries, it is not anywhere close to parity.

This is not a “supply” problem but a “demand” problem. Cases in point: Women have constituted almost 50 percent of all law school graduates for the last 20 years, but still make up less than 20 percent of equity partners of major law firms. Among those partners, the gender gap in compensation is growing larger, not smaller: The most recent large-scale study of partner compensation found that the average female partner earns 53 percent less than her male counterparts. And the numbers are even worse for women of color, who constitute less than 5 percent of equity partners.

Similarly, here in Massachusetts the number of women in the state legislature has hovered around 25 percent for decades, and the percentage of women of color is miniscule. The Women’s Power Gap series of reports published by the Eos Foundation has highlighted the stubbornness of the gender leadership gap in Massachusetts in higher education, civic organizations, public boards and commissions, and corporations.

How does this change? By taking back power at both ends of the spectrum — new groups of women in power are increasingly using their voice to spotlight these inequities and create both public and private discussions to push for change. And once those women have a seat at the decision-making table they are advocating for policies that support women and families, and enlisting male allies in doing so.

Our great Commonwealth has world-class assets, but we are still woefully behind in providing basic human necessities disproportionately affecting women, and especially women of color. On this International Women’s Day, we must create an expectation that women will hold 50 percent — not 25 percent, not even 33 percent — of the seats at every decision-making table, in order to create social and economic prosperity for all women.

Beth Boland and Gail Deegan are co-founders of the Boston Women Leaders Network.