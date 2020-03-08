For those fortunate enough to be seated in first or business class, where there is ample room, reclining one’s seat is not an issue. For the rest of us, whether to recline your seat is a matter of polite awareness. We want to be able to maximize our comfort without inconveniencing anyone else.

I read with great interest Christopher Muther’s views on reclining seats ( “It’s time to do away with reclining seats in economy,” Sunday Travel, Feb. 23). For those interested in the etiquette behind air travel, here are the guidelines to minding one’s manners when reclining on a plane.

For red-eye or overseas flights, where it is presumed that you will at least attempt to sleep, reclining will be the norm. For quick commuter trips of less than two hours, the norm is to remain in the upright position. However, there are always exceptions. For passengers so tall that they must fold themselves origami-style into the seat, a few extra inches can make a world of difference. They may recline after takeoff. If the passenger is juggling a toddler on their lap, they may recline as well. If reclining will negatively affect the person behind you, such as someone with their knee in a brace, you should not recline.

In general, while these are cramped quarters, you would need to have an extenuating circumstance to insist that your comfort is a higher priority than that of the passenger in the seat in front of you. Airplanes these days are tight, and a bit of consideration can go a long way in making everyone more comfortable.

Jodi R. R. Smith

Marblehead

The writer is an etiquette consultant.





For her, reclining is difference between relative comfort and acute distress

I read Christopher Muther’s opinion piece with great dismay. In the past he has expressed his preference for upright seats. I must disagree. I get motion sickness on planes, and having to sit ultra-straight aggravates that. The last flight I was on, I discovered my seat did not recline. I was traveling with my husband, and we were able to switch, but for a moment I felt trapped. No one chooses to feel this way.

For me, that 3 inches is the difference between relative comfort and acute distress. Our bodies are all different. I am not an “obnoxious individual” — as Muther characterizes nonrecliners’ view of recliners — for wanting to adjust my seat back.

In the past, we all reclined and no one’s space was compromised.

My physical comfort is more important than the computer on Muther’s tray.

As for the recent incident that Muther cites: No one deserves to be assaulted from behind.

Irene Josephson

Ipswich



