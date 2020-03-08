While all of these priorities are vitally important to improving the lives of women and children there is one legislative priority of the WBA’s that urgently needs to pass. An Act Relative to the Penalties for the Crime of Female Genital Mutilation (H.4606) criminalizes the practice of female genital mutilation and cutting, a form of gender-based violence that has been recognized internationally as a human rights violation, torture, and a form of extreme discrimination against women and girls.

To further this goal, the WBA has a robust legislative agenda this session, which includes support for civil legal aid funding, abortion rights, sexual harassment training, medically accurate sexual health education for students, reducing deep poverty among kids, and supporting parents running for public office.

The Women’s Bar Association of Massachusetts was borne not just from a need to achieve equality for women in the legal profession, but to create an outlet for women attorneys to speak out on behalf of important issues.

The practice involves removal of all or part of a girls’ healthy genitals and surrounding tissue for non-medical reasons to control her sexuality and to make her acceptable for marriage and to the community in which she lives, often resulting in serious health consequences, the risk of death in childbirth for mother and child, and lifelong trauma.

It is difficult to estimate how many girls residing in Massachusetts are at risk. According to the Population Reference Bureau, the last reported estimate from 2013 exceeded 14,000, which places our state as 12th in the nation for at-risk populations. Numbers should not matter though; one child is one too many.

At a legislative hearing this session, medical professionals provided heartbreaking testimony on behalf of their patients suffering from the physical and emotional effects female genital mutilation. They spoke on behalf of mothers who expressed real fears that their daughters might suffer the same fate. Top Massachusetts law enforcement officials testified that existing state criminal laws are not sufficient.

Mariya Taher, an activist, a survivor, and Cambridge resident, has shared her story with the legislature on numerous occasions, most recently at the WBA’s Annual Legislative Breakfast, where she advocated for the passage of the bill. Taher’s bravery has helped to humanize this issue and give a voice to these girls.

This is the third legislative session in which this bill has been filed. The first session was spent educating legislators about an issue that few were familiar with. Last session, the need to pass the bill was less urgent, as there was a federal law on the books criminalizing the practice. However, in November 2018, the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan found the statute unconstitutional, stripping away that federal protection. That means action at the state level is now urgently needed.

Thirty-five other states have already outlawed this practice, and many have used our bill as a model for their legislation. The WBA is joined by other organizations including medical professionals, law enforcement, children’s advocacy groups, survivor organizations, women’s advocacy groups, the Mayor of Boston, and women on the Boston City Council, all urging our Legislature to pass this bill.

There is currently a campaign through UNICEF USA in which Massachusetts residents can contact their legislators and ask them to support this legislation. With 110 co-sponsors between the two bills, including members of leadership, there is strong bipartisan support among the members this session.

The WBA is committed to giving a voice to the girls in the Commonwealth who are at risk for female genital mutilation. Ensuring the physical and mental health of girls is critical to their ability to become successful women. Massachusetts must not sanction this practice by failing to outlaw it.

Jennifer M. Saubermann is the president of the Women’s Bar Association of Massachusetts.