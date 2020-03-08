▪ Bill James, who no longer works for the Red Sox and is free to speak his mind even more than he used to, sounds rather bearish on the state of the game of baseball.

Sound-bytes and data points collected while dodging robots — and, hopefully, the coronavirus — at the 14th annual MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference this weekend at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

Nate Silver and Bill James are regularly among the luminaries at the annual MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference, shown above in 2014.

“Some of you may not remember, but baseball used to be fun to watch," he said.

Citing a decrease in TV ratings and attendance, and an increase in ticket prices and length of game, James said baseball is on an “unsustainable track” and heading towards a crisis.

“The biggest thing you could possibly do to speed up the game is tell the umpire to stop calling timeout all the time," said James. "I understand from the batter’s standpoint why he wants to be completely and absolutely ready to hit that pitch. On the other hand, we don’t allow the defense to be completely and absolutely ready to defend against the fast break. You can’t, ‘Hold up here, we’re not quite ready.’ "

▪ Revolution owner Jonathan Kraft said that the increasing amount of field data MLS collects will come in handy, not just to improve player and team development, but also when it is applied to sports betting on the next media deal the league strikes.

“Any deal that gets done going forward from this point on is going to contemplate, within the media deal, how in-game proposition wagering is handled,” said Kraft. “The engagement of those proposition bets, either streaming down the side of the screen or as a crawl along the bottom, and you’ll have some type of interactivity — I think that will bring people further into the game, but is going to require us to get even better at collecting data from the field so that we can create very interesting and unique proposition bets.”

▪ Without tipping his finger, never mind his hand, about when the Revolution would move to Boston and where their stadium would be built, Kraft said the move will allow the team to generate the type of fan frenzy that is found in MLS strongholds Atlanta, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Kansas City.

“In our minds, we have a lot we want to do with the branding and the fan experience that really can’t happen until we come to the city,” said Kraft. “When we come into the city, I think you’ll see the brand and the way we market the team, and what we try to create in the venue, that will be very different than what exists in Gillette. We will definitely take a lot of what we’ve seen at LAFC and Atlanta and other cities and try to improve on it."

▪ Asked what professional league he keeps an eye on the most, Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck named soccer’s English Premier League.

“They’ve done the best by far getting the rights global and engaging their fans, it seems like they’re ahead of the game in many things,” said Grousbeck.

▪ Jeopardy GOAT Ken Jennings on the state of the game: “It’s the Moneyball era of Jeopardy,” with wanna-be champions able to access a database of hundreds of thousands of clues, and building simulators of the Jeopardy set in their homes.

Jennings said that “you can hack Daily Double” locations — “they cluster on the third and fourth rows, and they’re not distributed randomly going left to right.” And they’re rarely found in the top row. When you do see one there, “that’s just Jeopardy effing with you.”

Jennings said he is “out for good” as a contestant, but seemed to leave the door open to hosting one day.

“It’s a lot less stressful job to be host,” said Jennings.

▪ In a baseball innovation panel, MLB’s Chief Technology Officer Jason Gaedtke said that when it came to baseball-tracking technology improvements, the margin of error has improved from one inch or more to a quarter to a tenth of an inch. He said the technology is “almost at the point where we feel like we’ve solved ‘object tracking,’ ” meaning sophisticated high-speed cameras will be able to track any movement on the field of play — hits, umpires, throws, player movement — and convert it into data, which will be useful when in-game betting becomes common.

Next: Applying machine learning and artificial intelligence to maximize the applications of the increased data for baseball teams on the baseball and business front.

▪ One potential method to reach elusive millennial baseball fans is to offer fixed-price subscription tickets — similar to a Netflix or Spotify model — that offers an all-access pass.

▪ From a panel on the future of sports betting, a couple of betting opportunities were pitched as possibilities: Allowing bets to be placed on political outcomes, like presidential primaries, or on a question such as, “Will the coronavirus cancel NCAA’s March Madness?”

